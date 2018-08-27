The Nittany Lions released their first game-week notes of the 2018 season Monday afternoon.

Linebacker Manny Bowen was not listed on the roster.

Coming off a dismissal from the program at the end of the 2017 season, before being welcomed back onto the team in preseason camp this August, Bowen is again no longer with the program according to an official program statement.

"Manny Bowen is no longer on the Penn State football team. We wish him all the best."