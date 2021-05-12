The college football season is growing closer, and the bookies have set their initial groundwork. BetOnline.Ag released odds for the 2021 Big Ten Championship, and there's a predictable name at the top. Ohio State is the odds-on favorite to win a fifth Big Ten title in a row, while the Nittany Lions sit tied with Michigan as the third most likely team to take home the trophy, according to the bookies. Below is the full list of odds: Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

Ohio State Buckeyes: 2/3 Wisconsin Badgers: 8/1 Penn State Nittany Lions: 17/2 Michigan Wolverines: 17/2 Iowa Hawkeyes: 11/1 Indiana Hoosiers: 12/1 Northwestern Wildcats: 12/1 Nebraska Cornhuskers: 14/1 Minnesota Golden Gophers: 20/1 Michigan State Spartans: 50/1 Purdue Boilermakers: 50/1 Rutgers Scarlet Knights: 50/1 Maryland Terrapins: 80/1 Illinois Fighting Illini: 100/1