 Big Ten football odds: Ohio State odds-on favorite to win title, Penn State falls after last season's disappointment
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-12 09:29:17 -0500') }} football

Sportsbooks release initial Big Ten Championship odds

David Eckert
@davideckert98

The college football season is growing closer, and the bookies have set their initial groundwork.

BetOnline.Ag released odds for the 2021 Big Ten Championship, and there's a predictable name at the top.

Ohio State is the odds-on favorite to win a fifth Big Ten title in a row, while the Nittany Lions sit tied with Michigan as the third most likely team to take home the trophy, according to the bookies.

Below is the full list of odds:

Ohio State Buckeyes: 2/3

Wisconsin Badgers: 8/1

Penn State Nittany Lions: 17/2

Michigan Wolverines: 17/2

Iowa Hawkeyes: 11/1

Indiana Hoosiers: 12/1

Northwestern Wildcats: 12/1

Nebraska Cornhuskers: 14/1

Minnesota Golden Gophers: 20/1

Michigan State Spartans: 50/1

Purdue Boilermakers: 50/1

Rutgers Scarlet Knights: 50/1

Maryland Terrapins: 80/1

Illinois Fighting Illini: 100/1

Big Ten East schools occupy three of the top four slots, according to the bookies.

Penn State was the second-favorite to claim the title and dethrone Ohio State in the early-release odds last season, but drops down a spot following a disappointing 4-5 campaign in 2020.

The oddsmakers rank Penn State and Michigan's championship hopes just a fraction lower than Wisconsin's. The Badgers were beaten to the Big Ten West crown by Northwestern last season, and the Wildcats are a more distant 12/1 contender to get back to Indianapolis and win the trophy.

Interestingly, Rutgers — which was tabbed as five times more unlikely to win the title than the next biggest underdog, Maryland, last season — has climbed up two spots out of the cellar after one season under Greg Schiano. The Scarlet Knights are now 50/1 underdogs after they were 500/1 underdogs last season.

Illinois, under new coach Bret Bielema, is the biggest longshot, at 100/1 odds.

Outside of the Big Ten, Alabama is the odds-on favorite to win the SEC, Oregon is the early favorite in the Pac-12, Oklahoma is the odds-on favorite in the Big 12, and Clemson is a massive, 1/8, favorite to win the ACC.

