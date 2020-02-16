“We need those guys that haven't been consistent to step it up a little bit if we want to compete for a national title. But, we're right there if you go up and down the lineup. We've just got to keep moving forward and stay positive."

"I don't think we wrestled great tonight — I don't think that's any secret,” Sanderson said. “Our guys that are consistent were consistent and our guys that haven't been consistent weren't consistent.

“Everyone’s got single legs. Everyone’s got double legs. Everyone’s got high crotches. They have a turn and they can ride,” Ryan said afterward. “It’s a man who can impose his will for the most time who usually comes out on top.”

And there were more than a few of those.

Neither coach -- Ryan or Penn State’s Cael Sanderson -- thought their team wrestled particularly well, but Penn State ended up with a bit more fight here, stopping a roll through there and having enough poise in crucial situations everywhere.

But Penn State had other plans as a fall by Mark Hall, bonus-point wins by Vincenzo Joseph and Aaron Brooks and a win by No. 2 Nick Lee in the marquee bout of the night over No. 1 Luke Pletcher enabled No. 2 Penn State to pull out an exciting 20-16 win over the No. 6 Buckeyes. It happened before a crowd of 15,995 that was one person short of tying the Jordan Center attendance record.

Ohio State wrestling coach Tom Ryan had a plan – get five wins, get a bonus-point win at 197 and get out the sold-out Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday night with a win over Penn State.

THE BIG EVENT: This 141-pound bout was nothing but superb and much more so for Penn State’s Nick Lee, who yielded an early takedown but was pretty much dominant after that. Lee’s quickness on his feet enabled him to set up two takedowns and his ever-improving ability to ride just about anyone earned him not only a riding time point but a stalling point in his 8-4 victory that had the BJC rocking.

“I mean it's just seven minutes of wrestling, and you’re gonna give up takedowns sometimes, so you just keep wrestling through the whole match,” Lee said.

“Once you pull ahead in the score you get a sense of what needs to be done after that. But you know he's a tough opponent and you have to wrestle him hard and just continue to wrestle through the whole match.”

Lee loved the atmosphere, he said. “It was pretty loud, yeah,” he said. “I don't like to block it out I like to see it because, you know, not a lot of people get to do that … so just being grateful for that.”

THE OTHER BIG WINS IN A 5-5 SPLIT: Penn State’s top-ranked Joseph at 165 also gave up the opening takedown but cruised from there against western Pa. buddy Ethan Smith of Latrobe for a 13-5 major decision.

“My first thought was if Nick Lee got taken down, he still whooped his guy so I can do the same thing,” said Joseph, who used a sweet, hip-high double-leg for his first takedown and scored a takedown at the final buzzer to earn the major.

Roman Bravo-Young at 133 was two points shy of bonus points at 133 with his 10-4 win but Hall’s fall and Aaron Brooks’ major were two key turning points.

“I knew he was gonna shoot with his right hand and I just got where I was good and kind of made him pay the price,” Hall said about his 46-second fall over No. 7 Kaleb Romero. “I just secured it and I think I kind of learned my lesson from the Iowa match. If I do something great, I gotta put it away.”

Brooks was dominant in a 15-4 drubbing of Rocky Jordan at 184.

Ohio State closed the gap with wins at 197 and 285 as No. 1 Kollin Moore thumped Shakur Rasheed 14-6 and Gary Traub took down Penn State’s Seth Nevills with 20 seconds to go to pull out a 5-4 win.

EARLY ON: Ohio State struck first when Malik Heintzelman edged Brandon Meredith 5-3 at 125 pounds; Heintzelman’s takedown and reversal provided the winning margin. … Penn State’s Jarod Verkleeren took Ohio State’s top-ranked Sammy Sasso to overtime at 149 but Sasso was able to execute a low single-leg shot for the winning takedown with 2 seconds left in the first OT period. … And Brady Berge returned to the lineup for the first time since Dec. 6 at 157 but a lone takedown in the first period wasn’t enough against OSU’s Quinn Kinner, who won a 4-3 decision to give the Buckeyes a 9-6 lead at the break.

WHAT’S NEXT: Penn State has a week off before its Senior Day festivities Sunday, Feb. 23 against American University. …

NOTES: It was a big day at the Jordan Center as over 14,000 people watched the 13th-ranked basketball team clipped Northwestern 77-61 and then Saturday night’s crowd of early 16,000 jammed in for the final Big Ten wrestling match of the regular season. … Penn State honored its four Hodge Trophy winners at the break – Kerry McCoy, David Taylor, Zain Retherford and Bo Nickal. Each carried their trophy – or trophies – and was greeted by a standing ovation from the sellout crowd.

PENN STATE 20, OHIO STATE 16

125: Malik Heintzelman, OS dec Brandon Meredith 5-3.

133: Roman Bravo-Young, PS dec Jordan Decatur 10-4.

141: Nick Lee, PS dec Luke Pletcher 8-4.

149: Sammy Sasso, OS dec Jarod Verkleeren 3-1 SV-1.

157: Quinn Kinner, OS dec Brady Berge 4-3.

165: Vincenzo Joseph, PS maj dec Ethan Smith 13-5.

174: Mark Hall, PS pin Kaleb Romero :46.

184: Aaron Brooks, PS maj dec Rocky Jordan 15-4.

197: Kollin Moore, OS maj dec Shakur Rasheed 14-6.

285: Gary Traub, OS dec Seth Nevills 5-4.