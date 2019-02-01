“We saw a lot of growth,” Penn State coach Pat Chambers said after a 99-90 overtime loss. “These guys continue to come in. They continue to work. They continue to learn. They continue to show up. They're just getting it down. This is the Big Ten. This is not the nonconference, this is big-time stuff.”

Until Thursday, that is, when Bolton and Dread each went 4-for-9 from 3-point range, combining for 32 points in a performance that might have been good enough for Penn State to upset No. 17 Purdue had it not been for some officiating controversy in the game’s final moments.

One night, Dread would show out. The next, Bolton would find his stroke from downtown. But both never seemed to happen at once. The duo hasn’t clicked at the same time since Penn State entered Big Ten play for good.

The teeter-totter of freshman production has spent much of the season in motion for Penn State, with guards Myles Dread and Rasir Bolton seated on either side of it.

It’s not a coincidence that the Nittany Lions produced 90 points — their highest total of the season — behind the current of Dread and Bolton.



The Nittany Lions never went stagnant offensively until the first few minutes of overtime. They made 12 of their 29 3s, a good number for a group that has struggled mightily from beyond the arc in Big Ten play.

Bolton, in particular, showed the shooting ability that Chambers knows the young guard has for the first time in a while. Bolton had shot just 11 percent on 3-pointers over his last seven games entering Thursday.

And he distributed adequately too, notching four assists despite playing against Nojel Eastern, who Chambers considers a quality defender, for most of the game.

“I thought he handed himself pretty well knowing Eastern’s history against our guards,” Chambers said.

Bolton said his confidence never wavered amidst the slump.

“I know I work out and I work hard,” he said. “So, just keeping confidence in myself, even having games when my shot's not falling. Staying positive, staying focused and trusting my teammates to tell me to keep going.”

Penn State used a unique substitution pattern against the Boilermakers, as Chambers tried his best to get Jamari Wheeler into the game when the Nittany Lions were on defense, then turning to Dread or Bolton on the offensive end of the court.

That was in an effort to slow down Purdue guards Carsen Edwards and Ryan Cline, who combined for 58 points.

Chambers said he hopes to get Dread and Bolton to a place defensively where he doesn’t have to get them out of the game on defense whenever he can, noting that there’s progress being shown in practice as he continues to try to develop a pair of players so crucial to Penn State’s future and present.

“They way showed up at practice, being coachable, watching film, understanding dives and charges are important, as long as they have that in their mindset, we're headed in the right direction,” Chambers said.

“If you watch them in November, and then you watch this game tonight, you're going to see that Penn State basketball has a great foundation for the future with these two guards if they continue to play the way they played.”



