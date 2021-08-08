Bolstered by spring practices, QB Ta'Quan Roberson confident this preseason
James Franklin had no issue with acknowledging the obvious.
Asked about the lack of significant game reps for the program’s backup quarterbacks on Saturday at Penn State football’s preseason media day, the Nittany Lions head coach offered no retort. At a position in which last year’s backup, Will Levis, transferred over the offseason to Kentucky, the remaining room now consists of fifth-year senior and third-year starter Sean Clifford, plus redshirt sophomore Ta’Quan Roberson, early enrollee true freshman Christian Veilleux, and redshirt freshman walk-on Mason Stahl.
Among the three backups, only Roberson has ever stepped onto the field in an actual game, doing so twice in his two years in the program for a combined total of one pass attempt and one run.
“If your point is they haven't had game speed reps, there's nothing that we're going to be able to do to solve that question or answer your question because they've had game speed reps in practice since they've been here and they'll continue to do that,” Franklin replied. “Obviously, as guys continue to move up the depth chart like Ta’Quan has, it creates more of those opportunities. Obviously, these guys have had full-speed reps since they've gotten to Penn State, but it's not going to change until they obviously get into games.”
Appearing late in Penn State’s win against Rutgers in the final game of the 2019 regular season, and again last year to cap the year against Illinois, Roberson’s limited in-game experience hasn’t diminished his confidence as the program kicks off its preseason camp this month, though.
A former four-star quarterback out of DePaul Catholic in New Jersey, Roberson has been the No. 2 signal-caller for the Nittany Lions since the arrival of new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich in the offseason. And through extensive practice reps, film study, and classroom work, Roberson said the process has delivered to him a preparedness to play, should the opportunity arise.
“I’m very confident,” Roberson said. “I’m confident because we had this offense in the spring, we learned it in the spring, and we had all summer to work everything out and build chemistry with the receivers and the O-line, so I'm very confident.
“This offseason has been really exciting. We have a new offense, new offensive coordinators, and just learning the offense has been really fun. So we're just preparing, coming in and building, watching tape, studying previous teams that ran this offense.
Particularly pointing out the impact of having a spring practice session this year, something of which the program had been deprived in March and April 2020 due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Roberson added that the experience created the opportunity to go through growing pains before even getting to preseason camp.
“I think the spring was very important, especially coming in and learning a new offense, the new offensive coordinator. So the spring is very important, working out the kinks of everything,” Roberson said. “And for camp, I think it helped me a lot. I'm more familiar with the offense.”
The question now for Franklin, Roberson, and especially Yurcich, is whether or not the Nittany Lions’ backup quarterback has taken the necessary strides to be prepared to step into action.
Coming off a 2020 season in which Clifford did not miss time due to injury, but was forced to the sidelines on a coach’s decision due to poor performance early in the campaign, the potential of the Nittany Lions’ backups being a necessity will always exist. But, according to Yurcich, the natural and expected shortcomings for the backups haven’t meant that there has been a lack of development or potential at the position.
“They both have the talent necessary,” Yurcich said. “Right now, the play, typical of young quarterbacks, is just inconsistent but trending in the right direction, there’s improvement there.
“Growth-wise, we saw a big increase from practice one through practice 15 in the spring game, so we need to continue to see that growth. But the maturity is there in both the young men. Understanding what it takes to be great, whether it be extra meeting time, extra film time, asking the right questions, not being afraid to take a risk in the meeting room. I think they’re learning that and they’re getting better at that and I think those are the things that it takes to be great.”
Himself taking on the attitude to always be prepared pushed and instilled by Franklin, Roberson said his quick ascent toward the playing field is something he’s prepared for and has embraced.
“Coach Franklin always preaches to prepare like you're the starter, so that's what we've been doing,” he said.
