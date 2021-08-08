Bolstered by spring practices, QB Ta'Quan Roberson confident this preseason

James Franklin had no issue with acknowledging the obvious. Asked about the lack of significant game reps for the program’s backup quarterbacks on Saturday at Penn State football’s preseason media day, the Nittany Lions head coach offered no retort. At a position in which last year’s backup, Will Levis, transferred over the offseason to Kentucky, the remaining room now consists of fifth-year senior and third-year starter Sean Clifford, plus redshirt sophomore Ta’Quan Roberson, early enrollee true freshman Christian Veilleux, and redshirt freshman walk-on Mason Stahl. Among the three backups, only Roberson has ever stepped onto the field in an actual game, doing so twice in his two years in the program for a combined total of one pass attempt and one run. “If your point is they haven't had game speed reps, there's nothing that we're going to be able to do to solve that question or answer your question because they've had game speed reps in practice since they've been here and they'll continue to do that,” Franklin replied. “Obviously, as guys continue to move up the depth chart like Ta’Quan has, it creates more of those opportunities. Obviously, these guys have had full-speed reps since they've gotten to Penn State, but it's not going to change until they obviously get into games.”

Appearing late in Penn State’s win against Rutgers in the final game of the 2019 regular season, and again last year to cap the year against Illinois, Roberson’s limited in-game experience hasn’t diminished his confidence as the program kicks off its preseason camp this month, though. A former four-star quarterback out of DePaul Catholic in New Jersey, Roberson has been the No. 2 signal-caller for the Nittany Lions since the arrival of new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich in the offseason. And through extensive practice reps, film study, and classroom work, Roberson said the process has delivered to him a preparedness to play, should the opportunity arise. “I’m very confident,” Roberson said. “I’m confident because we had this offense in the spring, we learned it in the spring, and we had all summer to work everything out and build chemistry with the receivers and the O-line, so I'm very confident. “This offseason has been really exciting. We have a new offense, new offensive coordinators, and just learning the offense has been really fun. So we're just preparing, coming in and building, watching tape, studying previous teams that ran this offense.

Ta'Quan Roberson took the second reps at Penn State's preseason practice on Saturday. (Steve Manuel/BWI)