Blue-White Weekend set for 2019

Next year's iteration of Penn State's annual spring game is set for April 13, 2019 at Beaver Stadium.

Can Penn State fill Beaver Stadium for its 2019 Blue-White Game

Penn State's annual spring game is coming a week early in 2019, the football program announced Wednesday afternoon.

With the Easter holiday held later in April than the past few years (Sunday, April 21, 2019), the Nittany Lions will convene for the Blue-White Game the weekend prior, on Saturday, April 13.

Details regarding kickoff time will be announced at a later date.

