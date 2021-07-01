Blue-White Illustrated adds five-star reporter to the team
Ahead of one of the most highly anticipated seasons in Penn State football history, Blue-White Illustrated is thrilled to announce that we've bolstered our team in a big way.
Greg Pickel, a 10-year veteran of the Penn State football beat, has officially joined the BWI staff and begins his tenure today. An expert reporter and analyst on all things Penn State athletics, having ingrained himself in the wider Nittany Lion community with his reporting on football, recruiting, and beyond, Pickel is excited to get started.
"It's something that, when you look at the history of Blue-White Illustrated what everyone there has done, it's a hard opportunity to pass up to join a team of writers and reporters that covers Penn State athletics from A to Z," Pickel said. "Whether it's Penn State football, whether it's Penn State recruiting, whether it's Penn State basketball, Penn State wrestling, or really anything in between, you're going to get the latest information, whether it's on the message boards, whether it's in a story, or whether it's in some other form of multimedia information. You're going to know exactly what everyone wants to know in Penn State land the second that we know it.
"So the fact that I was able to have the opportunity to join the team at Blue-White Illustrated was just something I couldn't pass up. I can't wait to interact with everyone on the message boards and of course with all of the staff as well and get started."
A Penn State graduate himself, Pickel's career as a reporter covering the Nittany Lions dates back to his freshman year at University Park in 2012, trying his hand at football and wrestling coverage.
As Pickel noted, he's been around it ever since, gravitating toward the excitement and intensity engendered by the Penn State community and its extensive fan base.
"It's been a little bit of everything with mostly football and a little bit of recruiting and some basketball and some wrestling, and I have had a chance to touch a lot of different aspects and parts of the Penn State community and the Penn State fan base," Pickel said. "The passion is something that you can't make up. You can't hide it, and you can't deny it, that Penn State fans are as passionate as anyone in the country and probably more passionate than any fan base in the country.
"And so to continue having the chance to interact and serve them and do all the things that you guys do and that we know that Penn State fans want, it's just truly a pleasure and an honor. I can't wait to get a chance to talk to everyone and get rolling. It's July. We're going to be here in the summer camp before we know it and Wisconsin opener is right around the corner."
