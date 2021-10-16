Biggest Penn State football depth chart changes and what to expect now
In some ways, the unofficial Penn State football depth chart looks much different today than it did back in August before the Nittany Lions' first game of the year.
More than a few spots look exactly as we expected them to, however.
It's time to reset the positional grid after watching a 5-1 start for head coach James Franklin's program while also setting some expectations for the second half of the year ahead of a clash with Illinois two Saturdays from now at Beaver Stadium that kicks off a stretch run featuring only Big Ten opponents.
Quarterback
Starter: No. 14 Sean Clifford OR No. 2 Ta’Quan Roberson
Backup: No. 9 Christian Veilleux
What's changed: Nothing at first, and then everything did. We don't expect Clifford to be out for the year, but until we know for sure that he's starting against the Fighting Illini, this is an OR situation.
What to watch for: It's Clifford's job when he's healthy, of course, but don't expect to see Veilleux overtake Roberson anytime soon.
Running Back
Starter: No. 21 Noah Cain
Backup: No. 10 John Lovett OR No. 24 Keyvone Lee
Third-string: No. 28 Devyn Ford
What's changed: This group entered the season with sky-high expectations but the ground game as a whole has failed to be effective far too often. The biggest surprises have been Cain's general ineffectiveness, Lovett earning the third-most snaps despite missing two games, and the fact that no one has stepped up to outright win the job.
What to watch for: Lovett and Ford were hurt at Iowa. How long will they be out? And, can anyone take the bull by the horns during the second half of the season?
Wide Receiver
Wide Receiver
Starter: No. 5 Jahan Dotson
Backup: No. 6 Cam Sullivan-Brown
Wide Receiver
Starter: No 13 KeAndre Lambert Smith
Backup: No 16 Cam Sullivan-Brown
Wide Receiver
Starter: No. 3 Parker Washington
Backup: No. 89 Winston Eubanks OR No. 8 Marquis Wilson
What's changed: Back before Week 1, we had thought that true freshman Harrison Wallace III might find himself in a backup role, but that's no longer the case. Eubanks and Wilson have both played sparingly but it's clear that there is a huge drop-off after Dotson, Washington, Lambert-Smith, and Cam Sullivan-Brown, which was always kind of expected anyway.
What to watch for: Can any Nittany Lion earn more reps in the second half at this position? Our bet is no.
Tight End
Starter: No. 86 Brenton Strange
Backup: No. 84 Theo Johnson
Third-string: No. 44 Tyler Warren
What's changed: There's not much other than Warren taking the short-yardage wildcat runner role that Will Levis vacated. One surprise has been the lack of effective blocking and overall production from this highly-regarded group.
What to watch for: Will these guys, especially the top two, be more a part of the offense over the final six games? And, can they be trusted in terms of run protection?
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
Starter: No. 53 Rasheed Walker
Backup: No. 74 Olu Fashanu
Left Guard
Starter No. 68 Eric Wilson
Backup: No. 72 Bryce Effner
Center
Starter: No. 73 Mike Miranda
Backup: No. 72 Bryce Effner OR No. 70 Juice Scruggs
Right Guard
Starter: No. 70 Juice Scruggs
Backup: No. 75 Des Holmes OR No. 72 Bryce Effner
Right Tackle
Starter: No. 79 Caedan Wallace
Backup: No. 72 Bryce Effner
What's changed: There's no longer a true rotation at left guard, as Eric Wilson easily surpassed Anthony Whigan in the opener, but we have seen Bryce Effner earn a few snaps there in recent weeks. Still, that seems to be more of a chance to spell Wilson than it is a true 1A/1B situation.
What to watch for: Will PSU do any shuffling upfront? That seems unlikely, as the current group has been mostly fine when it comes to pass protection, but there has to be a way to get the running game going. Replacing players isn't always the best way to do that, but it can't be ruled out as a possibility.
Defensive Line
Defensive End
Starter: No. 40 Jesse Luketa
Backup: No. 46 Nick Tarburton
Third-string: No. 92 Smith Vilbert
Defensive Tackle
Starter: No. 91 D'Von Ellies OR No. 99 Coziah Izzard
Third-string: No. 55 Fatorma Mulbah OR No. 54 Fred Hansard
Defensive Tackle
Starter: No. 54 Derrick Tangelo
Backup: No. 91 D'Von Ellies OR No. 99 Coziah Izzard
Third-string: No. 55 Fatorma Mulbah OR No. 54 Fred Hansard
Defensive End
Starter: No. 17 Arnold Ebiketie
Backup: No. 40 Jesse Luketa
Third-string: No. 92 Smith Vilbert OR No.36 Zuriah Fisher
What's changed: First, the obvious one: PJ Mustipher is now out for the year. From there, Penn State is still announcing Tarburton and Luketa as co-starters, which is a cool gesture and fine, but the snap counts and also who plays in a game's most critical moments tell us all we need to know: Luketa is the first-teamer, but Tarburton is still an integral part of this defense.
What to watch for: Regardless of whether it's Ellies or Izzard who starts, Penn State will need both of them to step up and play as close to Mustipher's level as possible. That won't be easy, of course, but there were encouraging signs at Iowa for the rest of the season.
Linebacker
WILL Linebacker
Starter: No. 12 Brandon Smith
Backup: No. 45 Charlie Katshir
Middle Linebacker
Starter: No. 13 Ellis Brooks
Backup: No. 40 Jesse Luketa
SAM Linebacker
Starter: No. 23 Curtis Jacobs
Backup: No. 42 Jamari Buddin
What's changed: Buddin has been a pleasant surprise so far this year, but the top three guys are playing at an extremely high level, and with how much the Lions go to sub packages, there hasn't been much of a need to play him or any other reserve a lot.
What to watch for: Will either Kobe King or Buddin burn their redshirt? If he plays again, King will, while Buddin has one game to go before being at the cutoff point. Both would do so on special teams, of course, but it's something to watch for.
Secondary
Cornerback
Starter: No. 5 Tariq Castro-Fields
Backup: No. 25 Daequan Hardy OR No. 3 Johnny Dixon
Third-string: No. 4 Kalen King
Safety
Starter: No. 16 Ji’Ayir Brown
Backup: No. 2 Keaton Ellis OR No. 0 Jonathan Sutherland
Safety
Starter: No. 1 Jaquan Brisker
Backup: No. 2 Keaton Ellis OR No. 0 Jonathan Sutherland
Cornerback
Starter: No. 9 Joey Porter Jr.
Backup: No. 25 Daequan Hardy OR 3 Johnny Dixon
Third-string: No. 4 Kalen King
Starting slot corner
What's changed: Ellis was out early in the season but is starting to become a more regular contributor, and Hardy has been a standout so far this season when in as the nickelback or while giving Castro-Fields or Porter Jr., a break.
What to watch for: Brisker is obviously playing through something. He's been good so far, but will he make it an entire season? We'd guess yes, but it's something to keep an eye on.
Special Teams
Kicker: No. 98 Jordan Stout
Punter: No. 98 Jordan Stout
Kickoff specialist: No. 98 Jordan Stout
Punt returner: No. 5 Jahan Dotson
Kick returners: No. 24 Keyvone Lee and No. 28 Devyn Ford OR No. 10 John Lovett
What's changed: In our Week 1 projection, we included Jake Pinegar in the kicker department, but he hasn't been used yet this year. Lovett was also getting more run than Lee as a kick returner prior to his injury.
What to watch for: How will the kick return setup shake out if Lovett or Ford have to miss time? Both were hurt at Iowa, James Franklin said.
