Biggest Penn State football depth chart changes and what to expect now

In some ways, the unofficial Penn State football depth chart looks much different today than it did back in August before the Nittany Lions' first game of the year. More than a few spots look exactly as we expected them to, however. It's time to reset the positional grid after watching a 5-1 start for head coach James Franklin's program while also setting some expectations for the second half of the year ahead of a clash with Illinois two Saturdays from now at Beaver Stadium that kicks off a stretch run featuring only Big Ten opponents.

Ta'Quan Roberson waits for a snap during Penn State football's loss at Iowa. BWI photo

Quarterback

Starter: No. 14 Sean Clifford OR No. 2 Ta’Quan Roberson Backup: No. 9 Christian Veilleux What's changed: Nothing at first, and then everything did. We don't expect Clifford to be out for the year, but until we know for sure that he's starting against the Fighting Illini, this is an OR situation. What to watch for: It's Clifford's job when he's healthy, of course, but don't expect to see Veilleux overtake Roberson anytime soon.

Running Back

Starter: No. 21 Noah Cain Backup: No. 10 John Lovett OR No. 24 Keyvone Lee Third-string: No. 28 Devyn Ford What's changed: This group entered the season with sky-high expectations but the ground game as a whole has failed to be effective far too often. The biggest surprises have been Cain's general ineffectiveness, Lovett earning the third-most snaps despite missing two games, and the fact that no one has stepped up to outright win the job. What to watch for: Lovett and Ford were hurt at Iowa. How long will they be out? And, can anyone take the bull by the horns during the second half of the season?

Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Starter: No. 5 Jahan Dotson Backup: No. 6 Cam Sullivan-Brown Wide Receiver Starter: No 13 KeAndre Lambert Smith Backup: No 16 Cam Sullivan-Brown Wide Receiver Starter: No. 3 Parker Washington Backup: No. 89 Winston Eubanks OR No. 8 Marquis Wilson What's changed: Back before Week 1, we had thought that true freshman Harrison Wallace III might find himself in a backup role, but that's no longer the case. Eubanks and Wilson have both played sparingly but it's clear that there is a huge drop-off after Dotson, Washington, Lambert-Smith, and Cam Sullivan-Brown, which was always kind of expected anyway. What to watch for: Can any Nittany Lion earn more reps in the second half at this position? Our bet is no.

Tight End

Starter: No. 86 Brenton Strange Backup: No. 84 Theo Johnson Third-string: No. 44 Tyler Warren What's changed: There's not much other than Warren taking the short-yardage wildcat runner role that Will Levis vacated. One surprise has been the lack of effective blocking and overall production from this highly-regarded group. What to watch for: Will these guys, especially the top two, be more a part of the offense over the final six games? And, can they be trusted in terms of run protection?

Offensive Line

Defensive Line

Penn State defensive end Jesse Luketa has been a huge part of the Nittany Lions' defense in 2021. BWI photo

Linebacker

WILL Linebacker Starter: No. 12 Brandon Smith Backup: No. 45 Charlie Katshir Middle Linebacker Starter: No. 13 Ellis Brooks Backup: No. 40 Jesse Luketa SAM Linebacker Starter: No. 23 Curtis Jacobs Backup: No. 42 Jamari Buddin What's changed: Buddin has been a pleasant surprise so far this year, but the top three guys are playing at an extremely high level, and with how much the Lions go to sub packages, there hasn't been much of a need to play him or any other reserve a lot. What to watch for: Will either Kobe King or Buddin burn their redshirt? If he plays again, King will, while Buddin has one game to go before being at the cutoff point. Both would do so on special teams, of course, but it's something to watch for.

Secondary

Special Teams

Kicker: No. 98 Jordan Stout Punter: No. 98 Jordan Stout Kickoff specialist: No. 98 Jordan Stout Punt returner: No. 5 Jahan Dotson Kick returners: No. 24 Keyvone Lee and No. 28 Devyn Ford OR No. 10 John Lovett What's changed: In our Week 1 projection, we included Jake Pinegar in the kicker department, but he hasn't been used yet this year. Lovett was also getting more run than Lee as a kick returner prior to his injury. What to watch for: How will the kick return setup shake out if Lovett or Ford have to miss time? Both were hurt at Iowa, James Franklin said.