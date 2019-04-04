CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. Out-of-state recruiting is especially important if you want to vie for a national championship or even to just contend in your division. In this series we look at players recruited out of state that will have a big impact on their teams, and conference battles, in 2019. We continue with some of the tight ends that stand out. RELATED: Biggest out-of-state quarterback grabs | RBs | WRs

Brevin Jordan AP Images

Recruiting: Jordan had been seriously considering Miami, UCLA, Michigan, Ohio State and Georgia, when a multi-day visit to Coral Gables put the Canes over the top. Miami’s long-standing history of producing NFL tight ends was a major factor in Jordan’s commitment. Farrell’s take: Jordan has excellent upside and should break out with improved quarterback play. He’s a match-up nightmare because he runs like a wide receiver but has flex tight end size so he can beat you many ways. Many thought he’d end up at UCLA for a time but he decided to take the risk and head across the country and it will pay off.

*****

Grant Calcaterra AP Images

Recruiting: Calcaterra held several impressive early offers, which led to a busy spring break after his junior season. After taking visits to Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Indiana and Kentucky, he pulled the trigger with a commitment to the Sooners in early April. Farrell’s take: Oklahoma has been producing some very good tight ends lately and Calcaterra is the next in line. He has size, agility and he can high point the football. He’ll continue to be more and more a part of the offense as he gains experience.

*****

Jared Pinkney AP Images

Recruiting: Pinkney took official visits to Vanderbilt, Nebraska and UCF before committing to the Commodores. He was also considering Missouri, plus Florida made a late push, but his visit to Nashville in January was enough to seal the deal for the Commodores. Farrell’s take: Pinkney was listed as a wide receiver coming out of high school because he was quick and ran routes like a wide out but he had tight end size and frame. He’s one of the better tight ends in the country that no one knows about. Keep an eye on him.

*****

Albert Okwuegbunam AP Images

Recruiting: Okwuegbunam committed to Missouri in September of his senior season during an unofficial visit for a game. While he continued to receive pressure from both Nebraska and Indiana to take an official visit, he remained firm with his commitment to the Tigers. Farrell’s take: Illinois is not far from Missouri but this was an important get because Okwuegbunam has size and athleticism and is a good fit in the offense. Missouri doesn’t have a ton of in-state talent to recruit so landing players from a border state is key.

*****

Pat Freiermuth AP Images