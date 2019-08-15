"P.J., he's full of life,” said Shelton. “As a young guy, he didn't redshirt, which is very hard to do. It's rare. My whole class, we redshirted, but if you're good enough to play, you're good enough to play.”

Antonio Shelton , preparing for his biggest role yet on the defensive line in this, his fourth season with the program, should know.

Still, keeping with James Franklin’s oft-repeated rule of thumb, that the further the position from the ball, the easier it is to get on the field quickly, that Mustipher made the jump into the rotation at defensive tackle was truly unique.

Already 300 pounds upon his arrival at Penn State last summer, P.J. Mustipher was physically ready to play thanks to his size, strength, and ability to move. A product of a strong football family, that Mustipher began his collegiate career with a knowledge base to work from made the transition that much more of a possibility.

Mustipher proved himself good enough to play and intends to build on it this season while pushing for an even greater role.



Contributing 14 tackles, a tackle for a loss, a forced fumble, and five quarterback hurries last season, Mustipher appeared in all but one game on the Nittany Lions’ schedule. Taking that experience to the practice field in the spring, Mustipher credited it with allowing him to know what works and what doesn’t at this level.

Another four months have transpired since the end of spring ball, and those gains are continuing to manifest themselves on the field for Mustipher during Penn State’s preseason camp.

“He had an amazing play,” said linebacker Jan Johnson of Mustipher during the Nittany Lions’ first week of training camp this month. “He blew up the center. The quarterback was throwing quick and the quarterback wouldn't have even gotten the ball off by the time that P.J. was already like four yards in his face. It's stuff like that that he's starting to do during camp, which is impressive.”

According to Johnson, a learning curve already exists for Penn State’s defensive linemen early in their careers in which gap accountability and fighting pressure are huge points of emphasis. Noting that both factors impact the linebackers, Johnson added how helpful it is to have those responsibilities understood in making the defense run smoothly.

Mustipher, however, is already ahead of the curve at this early stage in his career.

“For someone like P.J., just learning how he can improve on his game from last year,” said Johnson. “Just learning how he can make a bigger impact and small skills that he can improve on to get better.

“He's bigger than he was last year, he's stronger, and his motor seems to be even higher. So it's really exciting to see what a young guy like that can do.”