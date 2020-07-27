Very few prospects in the 2023 class have as many offers as defensive back Rahmir Stewart but he isn't letting that faze him. The safety out of Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute Charter School hasn't taken many visits but a few schools have already gotten him on campus.

"None of them have caught my eye yet," Stewart said. "West Virginia was my first offer and that surprised me. I know Tykee Smith is up there now. I like the school. I used to watch Tavon Austin when I was younger. I liked the campus when I was there. It felt like it was family orientated.

"I've been to Tennessee and Penn State too," he said. "Tennessee is really big and I liked it there. I haven't really talked to those coaches yet. I like the defensive backs they have right now.

"Penn State is close to home and I like that. It's really big there too," said Stewart. "They have a good school too. I've talked to some of the players I know there. They want me to stay focused and work hard."