Big time 2023 DB Rahmir Stewart is taking his recruitment slowly
Very few prospects in the 2023 class have as many offers as defensive back Rahmir Stewart but he isn't letting that faze him. The safety out of Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute Charter School hasn't taken many visits but a few schools have already gotten him on campus.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"None of them have caught my eye yet," Stewart said. "West Virginia was my first offer and that surprised me. I know Tykee Smith is up there now. I like the school. I used to watch Tavon Austin when I was younger. I liked the campus when I was there. It felt like it was family orientated.
"I've been to Tennessee and Penn State too," he said. "Tennessee is really big and I liked it there. I haven't really talked to those coaches yet. I like the defensive backs they have right now.
"Penn State is close to home and I like that. It's really big there too," said Stewart. "They have a good school too. I've talked to some of the players I know there. They want me to stay focused and work hard."
RIVALS' REACTION...
Stewart is a quiet prospect but does all of his talking on the field. He is a big time hitter with great instincts and very good ball skills. He's explosive from his safety position and does a good job tracking the ball while it's in the air. It's no coincidence he has all of these offers early in the process, and many more should turn up the heat on him as he gets older. West Virginia and Penn State have done a very good job at his school over the years. Those two schools should be in the mix for a very long time. Tennessee already has a foothold in his recruitment too. Look for more schools to make strong early impressions with him over the next year.