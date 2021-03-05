Big Ten Wrestling Championships preview: Pre-Seeds, TV info and more
The season gets serious for Penn State wrestling this weekend.
The Nittany Lions, ranked No. 2 in the country, are set to host the Big Ten Championships at the Bryce Jordan Center this Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday's sessions begin at 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., while Sunday's sessions are set for 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. All four sessions will air on the Big Ten Network..
Penn State enters having won all six of its dual meets this season, but with one glaring omission from the schedule — Iowa. That dual was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
So this weekend will be the first time the Nittany Lions and the No. 1 Hawkeyes, who Cael Sanderson tabbed as the presumptive favorite, will come face-to-face.
"We believe in our team and our individuals, but Iowa's earned that and they've had an excellent year," Sanderson said earlier this week. "Last year, crushed the Big Ten Tournament and then doing the same thing this year, and they have the same squad back, maybe even better than they were this year."
125 Pounds
1. Spencer Lee, Iowa
2. Liam Cronin, Nebraska
3. Malik Heinselman, Ohio State
4. Patrick McKee, Minnesota
5. Rayvon Foley, Michigan State
6. Eric Barnett, Wisconsin
7. Devin Schroder, Purdue
8. Michael DeAugustino, Northwestern
9. Dylan Ragusin, Michigan
10. Justin Cardani, Illinois
11. Robert Howard, Penn State
12. Jacob Moran, Indiana
13. Dylan Shawver, Rutgers
14. Zach Spence, Maryland
Robert Howard, a true freshman, finished his dual season with a 2-1 record, earning wins over Maryland's Zach Spence and Michigan's Jack Medley. His defeat came against Ohio State's Malik Heinselman.
133 Pounds
1. Roman Bravo-Young, Penn State
2. Austin DeSanto, Iowa
3. Sammy Alvarez, Rutgers
4. Lucas Byrd, Illinois
5. Chris Cannon, Northwestern
6. Jack Medley, Michigan
7. Boo Dryden, Minnesota
8. Jordan Decatur, Ohio State
9. Jacob Rundell, Purdue
10. Kyle Burwick, Wisconsin
11. Tucker Sjomeling, Nebraska
12. Jordan Hamdan, Michigan State
13. Kyle Luigs, Indiana
14. Jackson Cockrell, Maryland
Roman Bravo-Young finishes his dual season at a perfect 6-0 and earns the top seed heading into this weekend's action. His six victories came against Maryland's Cockrell Jackson, Ohio State's Jordan Decatur, Michigan's Dylan Ragusin, Wisconsin's Kyle Burwick, Northwestern's Dylan Utterback and Indiana's Kyle Luigs. He has yet to battle Iowa's Austin DeSanto this year. Bravo-Young beat DeSanto last season after losing to him twice the year before.
141 Pounds
1. Jaydin Eierman, Iowa
2. Nick Lee, Penn State
3. Sebastian Rivera, Rutgers
4. Chad Red, Nebraska
5. Dylan Duncan, Illinois
6. Marcos Polanco, Minnesota
7. Dylan D’Emilio, Ohio State
8. Drew Mattin, Michigan
9. Parker Filius, Purdue
10. Cayden Rooks, Indiana
11. Danny Bertoni, Maryland
12. Matt Santos, Michigan State
13. Colin Valdiviez, Northwestern
14. Dominic Dentino, Wisconsin
Nick Lee also finished his dual season with a perfect 6-0 record, earning victories over Maryland's Danny Bertoni, Ohio State's Dylan D'Emilio, Michigan's Drew Mattin, Wisconsin's Trey Escobar, Northwestern's Frankie Tal-Shahar, and Indiana's Cayden Rooks. He'll look to challenge top seed Jaydin Eierman, who bested Lee at NCAAs in 2018 while he was at Missouri in their only previous matchup.
149 Pounds
1. Sammy Sasso, Ohio State
2. Max Murin, Iowa
3. Griffin Parriott, Purdue
4. Yahya Thomas, Northwestern
5. Kanen Storr, Michigan
6. Michael Blockhus, Minnesota
7. Ridge Lovett, Nebraska
8. Mike VanBrill, Rutgers
9. Graham Rooks, Indiana
10. Peyton Omania, Michigan State
11. Beau Bartlett, Penn State
12. Drew Scharenbrock, Wisconsin
13. Christian Kanzler, Illinois
14. Michael North, Maryland
True freshman Beau Bartlett anchors Penn State at 149 pounds heading into the postseason. He finished the dual season at 7-1. His wins came against Maryland's Lucas Cordio and Hunter Baxter, Michigan's Cole Mattin, Wisconsin's Dominic Dentino, Northwestern's Justin Benjamin and Colin Valdiviez and Indiana's Jacob Moran. His only defeat this season came in via a 5-3 decision against top seeded Sammy Sasso of Ohio State.
157 Pounds
1. Ryan Deakin, Northwestern
2. Kaleb Young, Iowa
3. Brayton Lee, Minnesota
4. Kendall Coleman, Purdue
5. Brady Berge, Penn State
6. Will Lewan, Michigan
7. Chase Saldate, Michigan State
8. Garrett Model, Wisconsin
9. Elijah Cleary, Ohio State
10. Caleb Licking, Nebraska
11. Michael Doetsch, Maryland
12. Johnny Mologousis, Illinois
13. Luke Baughman, Indiana
Brady Berge is the third Penn State wrestler to enter Big Tens with an unbeaten dual record, earning his five wins against Ohio State's Elijah Cleary, Michigan's Will Lewan, Wisconsin's Garrett Model, Northwestern's Maxx Mayfield, and Indiana's Matt Ortiz.
165 Pounds
1. Alex Marinelli, Iowa
2. Dan Braunagel, Illinois
3. Ethan Smith, Ohio State
4. Cameron Amine, Michigan
5. Andrew Sparks, Minnesota
6. Joe Lee, Penn State
7. Peyton Robb, Nebraska
8. Jake Tucker, Michigan State
9. Nick South, Indiana
10. Gerrit Nijenhuis, Purdue
11. Jonathan Spadafora, Maryland
12 David Ferrante, Northwestern
13. Brett Donner, Rutgers
14. Josh Otto, Wisconsin
Redshirt freshman Joe Lee will carry the sixth seed into the action this weekend after finishing the dual season with a 4-2 mark. His wins came against Maryland's Jonathan Spadafora, Wisconsin's Patrick Spray, Northwestern's David Ferrante and Indiana's Nicholas South. Lee suffered losses against Ohio State's Ethan Smith and Michigan's Cameron Amine.
174 Pounds
1. Michael Kemerer, Iowa
2. Mikey Labriola, Nebraska
3. Carter Starocci, Penn State
4. Logan Massa, Michigan
5. Donnell Washington, Indiana
6. Kaleb Romero, Ohio State
7. Jackson Turley, Rutgers
8. Jared Krattiger, Wisconsin
9. Jake Allar, Minnesota
10. Drew Hughes, Michigan State
11. DJ Shannon, Illinois
12. Emil Soehnlen, Purdue
13. Troy Fisher, Northwestern
14. Philip Spadafora, Maryland
Carter Starocci is the highest-seeded of Penn State's six freshmen at No. 3 at 174 after finishing with a 6-1 record this season. His victories came against Maryland's Philip Spadafora, Ohio State's Kaleb Romero, Michigan's Logan Massa, Wisconsin's Jared Krattiger, Northwestern's Troy Fisher and Indiana's Robert Deters. His only defeat came at the hands of Indiana's Donnell Washington.
184 Pounds
1. Aaron Brooks, Penn State
2. Christopher Weiler, Wisconsin
3. Layne Malczewski, Michigan State
4. Owen Webster, Minnesota
5. John Poznanski, Rutgers
6. Taylor Venz, Nebraska
7. Max Lyon, Purdue
8. Zach Braunagel, Illinois
9. Nelson Brands, Iowa
10. Rocky Jordan, Ohio State
11. Kyle Cochran, Maryland
12. Jaden Bullock, Michigan
13. Jon Halvorsen, Northwestern
14. Santos Cantu III, Indiana
Aaron Brooks joins Bravo-Young in claiming a top seed entering this weekend after a perfect 6-0 season, earning six of those wins by major decision or tech fall. His wins came against Maryland's Kyle Cochran, Ohio State's Rocky Jordan, Michigan's Jaden Bullock, Wisconsin's Christopher Weiler, Northwestern's Jack Jessen and Indiana's Drayton Harris.
197 Pounds
1. Eric Schultz, Nebraska
2. Myles Amine, Michigan
3. Jacob Warner, Iowa
4. Cam Caffey, Michigan State
5. Lucas Davison, Northwestern
6. Thomas Penola, Purdue
7. Michael Beard, Penn State
8. Matt Wroblewski, Illinois
9. Gavin Hoffman, Ohio State
10. Billy Janzer, Rutgers
11. Garrett Joles, Minnesota
12. Jaron Smith, Maryland
13. Nick Willham, Indiana
14. Andrew Salemme, Wisconsin
Yet another freshman will get his first taste of the postseason this weekend, with Michael Beard earning the 7th seed at 197 after finishing with a 3-1 dual record. His three wins all yielded bonus points, earning victories over Maryland's Jaron Smith, Ohio State's Gavin Hoffman and Wisconsin's Andrew Salemme. His defeat came via an 8-5 decision against Michigan's Myles Amine.
285 Pounds
1. Gable Steveson, Minnesota
2. Mason Parris, Michigan
3. Tony Cassioppi Iowa
4. Luke Luffman, Illinois
5. Christian Lance, Nebraska
6. Trent Hillger, Wisconsin
7. Greg Kerkvliet, Penn State
8. Tate Orndorff, Ohio State
9. Christian Rebottaro Michigan State
10. Jack Heyob, Northwestern
11. Christian Colucci, Rutgers
12. Dorian Keys, Purdue
13. Rudy Streck, Indiana
14. Garrett Kappes, Maryland
Greg Kerkvliet comes in as the No. 7 seed here after wrestling just twice this season due to injury. He was cleared last Monday in time to take part in the Maryland dual and an extra bout thereafter, earning pins against Garrett Kappes and Connor Bowes.
