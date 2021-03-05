The season gets serious for Penn State wrestling this weekend.

The Nittany Lions, ranked No. 2 in the country, are set to host the Big Ten Championships at the Bryce Jordan Center this Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday's sessions begin at 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., while Sunday's sessions are set for 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. All four sessions will air on the Big Ten Network..

Penn State enters having won all six of its dual meets this season, but with one glaring omission from the schedule — Iowa. That dual was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

So this weekend will be the first time the Nittany Lions and the No. 1 Hawkeyes, who Cael Sanderson tabbed as the presumptive favorite, will come face-to-face.

"We believe in our team and our individuals, but Iowa's earned that and they've had an excellent year," Sanderson said earlier this week. "Last year, crushed the Big Ten Tournament and then doing the same thing this year, and they have the same squad back, maybe even better than they were this year."

