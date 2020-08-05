Big Ten unveils new conference-only 2020 schedule
Five home. Five away.
The 2020 college football season hasn't even reached preseason camp and it's already wildly altered from what it was meant to be just a few months ago.
Announcing a revised conference-only schedule for the Big Ten on Wednesday, the Nittany Lions' new slate is set. At least for the time being, anyway.
Listed below is Penn State's 2020 schedule.
Sept. 5 - Northwestern
Sept. 12 - at Indiana
Sept. 19 - at Michigan
Sept. 26 - Michigan State
Oct. 3 - at Rutgers
Oct. 17 - Maryland
Oct. 24 - Iowa
Oct. 31 - at Nebraska
Nov. 7 - Ohio State
Nov. 21 - at Illinois
The release of the Big Ten's conference-only schedule comes nearly a month after it announced it would be scrapping all nonconference opponents from the slate on July 9, making it the first of the Power Five conferences to announce major schedule changes.
As a result, Penn State's first three games against Kent State, at Virginia Tech, and San Jose State have been scrapped completely. With 10 Big Ten games, up from the previously scheduled nine, the Nittany Lions are also adding a new conference opponent to the slate this season in Illinois, who is scheduled to wrap the regular season the weekend before Thanksgiving.
Meanwhile, Penn State's marquee home matchup of the 2020 season, facing Ohio State at Beaver Stadium, has been pushed back from the previously scheduled date of Oct. 24 to Nov. 7.
Speaking with Ross Tucker for a podcast in July, Penn State head coach James Franklin explained how he viewed the very notion of the changed schedule and what it might mean for his Nittany Lions.
"We've been talking about it for a couple weeks," Franklin said in early July. " I think the biggest thing is the control that it creates. If we do have a stoppage of play, and the conference needs to shut things down for a couple weeks, it's obviously easier to do that when it's all conference on conference. And then obviously, all the protocols that we're going to have as a conference to keep everybody as safe as we possibly can. Not that we don't think that other schools will do it, but obviously when you're playing different levels of schools with different types of budgets and what they're able to do, it can be complicated.
"So I think when you took all those things into consideration, we just felt like this was the best thing to do moving forward, and still give us an opportunity to hopefully have a Big Ten champion. And then depending on how this thing all plays out, maybe even a team or two maybe in the college football playoff if things continue to trend in that direction."
