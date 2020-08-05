Five home. Five away. The 2020 college football season hasn't even reached preseason camp and it's already wildly altered from what it was meant to be just a few months ago. Announcing a revised conference-only schedule for the Big Ten on Wednesday, the Nittany Lions' new slate is set. At least for the time being, anyway. Listed below is Penn State's 2020 schedule.

James Franklin and the Nittany Lions will travel to Michigan in September, then host Ohio State in November.

Sept. 5 - Northwestern Sept. 12 - at Indiana Sept. 19 - at Michigan Sept. 26 - Michigan State Oct. 3 - at Rutgers Oct. 17 - Maryland Oct. 24 - Iowa Oct. 31 - at Nebraska Nov. 7 - Ohio State Nov. 21 - at Illinois

The release of the Big Ten's conference-only schedule comes nearly a month after it announced it would be scrapping all nonconference opponents from the slate on July 9, making it the first of the Power Five conferences to announce major schedule changes. As a result, Penn State's first three games against Kent State, at Virginia Tech, and San Jose State have been scrapped completely. With 10 Big Ten games, up from the previously scheduled nine, the Nittany Lions are also adding a new conference opponent to the slate this season in Illinois, who is scheduled to wrap the regular season the weekend before Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, Penn State's marquee home matchup of the 2020 season, facing Ohio State at Beaver Stadium, has been pushed back from the previously scheduled date of Oct. 24 to Nov. 7. Speaking with Ross Tucker for a podcast in July, Penn State head coach James Franklin explained how he viewed the very notion of the changed schedule and what it might mean for his Nittany Lions.