The Detroit Free-Press reported Monday morning the cancelation of Big Ten football this fall. Multiple sources within the conference have indicated otherwise to Blue White Illustrated. Countering the report that conference presidents had voted to cancel the 2020 fall football season in the Big Ten, BWI has learned instead that no vote has been recorded, nor was the reported 12-2 margin an accurate representation of where the conference stands.

From the original story: "The presidents voted, 12-2, Sunday to end the fall sports in the conference. Michigan and Michigan State — which both has physicians as presidents — voted to end the season, sources said. Only Nebraska and Iowa voted to play, Dan Patrick said on his radio show Monday." Instead, Blue White Illustrated has learned that while the conference could still end up postponing or canceling its fall sports seasons altogether, including football, no decisions had yet been made and no vote had been taken. Meanwhile, now onto the fourth day of its preseason camp, the Penn State football program continues to prepare ahead of its 2020 slate. Starting its preseason camp on Friday, the Nittany Lions have a 29-day lead-in to its scheduled home-opener against Northwestern at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 5. Penn State's Monday practice is still being held as scheduled.

Just got a text from a Big Ten spokesman. "No vote has been held by our presidents and chancellors." Hence, the Big Ten watch continues. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 10, 2020