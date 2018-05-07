1. OHIO STATE: ATH DEMARIO MCCALL

Demario McCall AP Images

The skinny: Ohio State coaches and fans have been waiting for McCall to take it to the next level since he arrived in Columbus. If this spring is any indication, then that time may be coming sooner rather than later. McCall has dynamic game-breaking abilities and could give the Buckeyes yet another weapon in their offense. This was specifically showcased during the spring game, when he reeled in 11 receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns. While the Buckeyes are deep at their H-back position, McCall’s talents will likely force the coaching staff to find ways to get him the ball this season. Farrell’s take: There are many options for Ohio State - and many athletes who can fill the hybrid role - but McCall seems to be a great fit for a breakout season. Out of high school he was a dynamic all-purpose option with great speed and good hands who could do it all. We obviously liked him quite a bit, based on his ranking, and felt he would be a perfect fit for what Ohio State likes to do with athletes with such versatility.

2. MICHIGAN STATE: RB CONNOR HEYWARD

Connor Heyward AP Images

The skinny: While LJ Scott is still primed to be the main running back this fall for the Spartans, the play of Heyward gives the offense an additional weapon. Heyward, who is listed at 6-feet and 230-pounds, can get the tough yards. But he also showcased a quick burst and good vision throughout the spring. He also proved to be valuable in the passing game, which could add an even bigger dynamic to the Spartans offense in 2018. Farrell’s take: Heyward was recruited as a linebacker and also played wide receiver in high school, which is why we had him as an athlete, and quite an athlete he was. The son of the late, great Craig “Ironhead” Heyward, it’s not a surprise to see him mature toward the running back position and he’ll be a load for Big Ten defenders to take down.

3. RUTGERS: WR BO MELTON

Bo Melton Chris Nalwasky

The skinny: Arriving at Rutgers as a four-star in 2017, Melton’s production never materialized as the offense continuously sputtered. However, his play this spring gave Rutgers fans hope that 2018 may be the start of much bigger things. Impressing throughout the first 14 practices, Melton showcased all of his abilities during the spring game, with five receptions for 187 yards and three touchdowns. If the Scarlet Knights can find a reliable quarterback leading up to the upcoming season, Melton has the potential to have a breakout campaign. Farrell’s take: Melton had a ton of talent coming out of high school, as evidenced by his high ranking. His size and speed combination made him tough to handle. This will all come down to how the quarterbacks play, but he has the potential to be a star for Rutgers and stretch the field for the offense, as he did in high school.

4. PENN STATE: WR MAC HIPPENHAMMER

Mac Hippenhammer Steve Manuel

The skinny: Despite the loss of receiver DaeSean Hamilton to the NFL, the Nittany Lions bring back several intriguing players at the position. And now they have added yet another to the mix, as Hippenhammer impressed throughout the spring. Making this more impressive is that he split time with the Penn State baseball team, so culminating his busy spring with two touchdown receptions in the spring game definitely caught everyone’s attention in Happy Valley. With the mentioned depth at the position, he won’t be depended on immediately this season, but the redshirt freshman should give quarterback Trace McSorley and the offense another valuable weapon. Farrell’s take: Hippenhammer was never a big receiver, but he was very sudden out of high school and hard to handle in space. He played wide receiver and running back and was also a very good return man. He looks to be a big part of the Penn State offense this upcoming season and should be an excellent catch-and-run option for them. A dynamic athlete in high school, he was a high three-star who fell short of four just because of a lack of great size and a small frame. Watch out for him this season.

5. PURDUE: CB DEDRICK MACKEY/CB KENNETH MAJOR

Dedrick Mackey Tom Campbell