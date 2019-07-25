In December 2011, the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences announced that they had formed a multiyear partnership in which their members would face each other in football and other sports. Hailed as an innovative alternative to the waves of conference expansion that were remaking college sports, the partnership was set to pit every Big Ten football team against a Pac-12 opponent annually during the nonconference season. But the excitement turned out to be short-lived. By July 2012, the agreement had already fallen apart. Scheduling conflicts and resistance from several Pac-12 schools torpedoed it five years before the first games were to be played. But while the partnership itself never came to fruition, the impact of its collapse is still reverberating, and not just around the Big Ten. As the league strives for a return to the College Football Playoff, a place it hasn’t been since Ohio State made the four-team field in 2016, one of the domino effects of that failed partnership with the Pac-12 has become the subject of considerable debate.

James Franklin

One way or another, Big Ten officials were determined at the time to strengthen their members’ schedules. If the Pac-12 wasn’t going to play ball, those officials knew of another conference that would: their own. In 2016, the Big Ten went from an eight- to a nine-game conference slate, with each team facing its six division rivals and three teams from the other division. The idea was to make Big Ten schedules more appealing, to replace the Indiana States and Tennessee Techs with games against more-formidable opponents. But in doing so, the Big Ten was requiring its members to play one more conference game than its counterparts in the Southeastern and Atlantic Coast conferences. That requirement has since been cited as one of the factors that have played into the Big Ten’s absence from the two most recent CFP fields. “We decided we wanted to have better games for our stadiums and for our fan base and for our players, so we went from eight to nine,” commissioner Jim Delany said earlier this month at Big Ten media days. “It happened to dovetail with some of the criteria that were developed by the founders of the CFP, but it wasn’t done because of the CFP. It was done much more to create in-stadium attractiveness, television attractiveness. As conferences expanded, we felt we wanted to play each other more, not less, so that allows us to have three games across [the divisions] as well as six games inside a division.” Additional conference games mean additional risk, and no league in the country knows that better than the Big Ten. Ohio State has won the past two Big Ten championships, and one sign of its recent dominance is its record against the East Division’s other three perennial contenders. Since 2017, the Buckeyes have gone 6-0 against Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State. But they’ve also lost two games to unranked opponents from the less-heralded West Division, and those losses weren’t close. In 2017, they were blitzed at Iowa, 55-24. Then last year, Purdue crushed the Buckeyes, 49-20, in West Lafayette. Ohio State also endured a late-season overtime scare at Maryland last November. Add them all up, throw in a nonconference loss to Oklahoma in September 2017, and those performances created sufficient doubt to keep the Buckeyes out of the playoff both years. Penn State has had the opposite problem. It’s been able to avoid the kind of pratfalls that have cost Ohio State dearly the past two years, but it’s struggled against its fellow East Division powerhouses. Since the start of the 2017 season, the Lions have gone 1-5 against Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State, with that lone victory coming against the Wolverines in 2017. The Big Ten’s other CFP aspirants have had their own difficulties. Michigan’s stumbling block under Jim Harbaugh has been Ohio State; he has yet to defeat the Buckeyes in four tries. Michigan State has gone 13-14 in league play since making the CFP field in 2015. And even the two teams that have managed to put together unbeaten Big Ten records during the past four seasons – Iowa in 2015 and Wisconsin in 2017 – both have come up short of the playoff, losing in the conference championship game. At Big Ten media days last year, Penn State coach James Franklin said that scheduling disparities between the conferences have made it more difficult for the CFP committee to assess would-be participants. “Right now, you’ve got a group of people trying to decide who is going to make the playoffs, and they can’t compare apples to apples,” he said. Part of the subtext of Franklin’s comment was that the Big Ten’s approach to scheduling has put it at a disadvantage, and he returned to that point this year, saying that the league’s insistence on playing a nine-game league slate “is something that needs to be discussed.”

A 49-10 loss to Michigan in 2016 kept the Lions out of the playoffs that season.