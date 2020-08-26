BlueWhiteIllustrated - Big Ten Parents United pens open letter to commissioner Kevin Warren

Releasing an open letter addressed to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren Wednesday morning, the group again expressed its displeasure with the process of how the decision was made while demanding more answers. Penn State parents, who penned their own open letter to Warren earlier this month, are part of the group calling themselves Big Ten Parents United.

The text of the letter reads in full:

An Open Letter to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren:

The parent organizations of the Big Ten student athletes that participate in football have come together to communicate the following. Despite the passion and dedication for their respective teams, the parent organizations across the Big Ten share in: (1) having the best interest of their child; (2) respect and trust in their athletic programs that they have the player's health and well being as their primary concern; and (3) their disappointment in the lack of transparency and communication from the Big Ten.

We are extremely disappointed in your August 19, 2020 correspondence in response to widespread requests for an explanation. Candidly, at this point, the parent organizations have a total lack of confidence in your ability to lead and communicate effectively with all key stakeholders. Specifically, the following are our concerns and our demands:

1. Transparency of Process. You stated that "[t]he decision was thorough and deliberative, and based on sound feedback, guidance and advice from medical experts." In addition, you stated that the decision collectively included the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors. Unfortunately, these statements have been widely challenged and/or contradicted by some of the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors

Therefore, we demand all documents, video recordings, communications, minutes of meetings related to the decision to cancel the fall sports season;

2. Parent Organization Forum. You stated [t]he Big Ten Conference will continue to collect feedback from student-athletes, families, and other constituents and ……..” as it relates to winter/fall season. Although the representative of this communication and their respective sons do not make up the entire parents and/or student athletes within the Big Ten, it is difficult to believe that our group would not: (1) be contacted for input; or (2) aware of someone that has been. It is disingenuous at best to convey that you are engaging when either it is untrue or it’s a surface communication.

That said, we demand a Parent Organization Forum that you can answer questions concerning the process, decisions, and moving forwawrd. As you know, the parents and students have a passionate position on the cancelation of Fall sports. This passion will continue to exist. However, we ask for a structured discussion in which you have a fair opportunity to address the concerns and issues that respective organizations have raised.

3. Return to Competition Task Force Plan of Action. Although there are several questions concerning your methodology in deciding to cancel the Fall sports season. It is important to understand your methodology and plan for the possibility of a season. Specfically: (1) what role does the Return to Competition Task Force play in this decision; (2) will you or the Return to Competition Task Force engage the parents and/or student athletes as you mentioned; (3) what are the criteria that you and/or Return to Competition Task Force will utilize in determining whether there will be a season; (4) when will you and/or Return to Competition Task Force assess and communicate; and (5) what support will be provided to the student athletes.

Again, we are the representatives of several Big Ten parent organizations (i.e., B1GparentsUNITED). As a parent, you understand that there is nothing more rewarding than raising and caring for your child. In addition, there is no doubt that each parent has the best interest of their child at heart.

The parent organizations acknowledge that the circumstances surrounding this pandemic require careful consideration in the best interest of our young men's safety as well as the staff that support them. That said, as parents we believe that our respective university and the structure surrounding and supporting these young presents the best environment. In fact, you and your family personally assessed that Mississippi State and the SEC were equipped to safely care for your son and therefore you made the decision to support his continued participation. Surely, the organization you lead is at least equipped to do the same.

This correspondence is intended to convey the total lack of confidence in the Big Ten Conference's leadership, specifically the lack of planning, collaboration and/or communication. Again, we completely understand that this pandemic is unprecedented and requires careful consideration. That said, it is extremely frustrating that the Big Ten has failed to properly communicate in a transparent manner. Our intention, at this point, is to provide a pathway forward to a successful 2020 Big Ten football season.

Sincerely,

Big 10 Parents United



