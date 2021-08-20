Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC set to formalize 'alliance', report says

The announcement could reportedly come as soon as next week. It's worth noting that Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour is scheduled to meet the media on Saturday, but whether she intends to comment on this development or not is unknown at this time.

Nicole Auerbach reports that an "alliance" between the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC is expected to be formalized "soon," in a move that comes as a response to Oklahoma and Texas departing the Big 12 for the SEC.

Three Power Five conferences are set to announce an alliance that will likely have a strong impact on the future of Penn State Nittany Lions football and athletics in general, according to The Athletic.

The exact details of the alliance are unclear, but, as with anything in the college football landscape, television money is sure to be at the heart of the motive.

The Athletic's Andy Staples wrote earlier this week that the move could be made with the goal of lining up more games that surpass the 4,000,000 viewer total that makes them the most attractive to potential bidders.

The Big Ten played 49 conference games with over 4,000,000 viewers from 2015-2019, second to only the SEC, which produced 58. The ACC had only 13 of those games, while the Pac-12 had only five.

RELATED: Breaking down Penn State Nittany Lions football's WR room

Still, Staples speculated that the handful of highly viewed games an alliance with the ACC and Pac-12 would add could be a legitimate response to the SEC's addition of Oklahoma and Texas, and thus a worthwhile move from a Big Ten perspective.

Auerbach, however, noted that scheduling and the television money that comes with it is not the only driving force behind the alliance.

The Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC have administrators with a similar view of college athletics and how they'd like the landscape to look moving forward, Auerbach reports, with each conference sponsoring more sports on average than the SEC.

"There are many administrators in the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC who believe in the collegiate model and want it to continue, Auerbach wrote, "even those who have enthusiastically embraced name, image and likeness reform don't want to see college football become an actual minor league system for the NFL with a draft, player salaries and the like."