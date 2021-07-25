Big Ten officiating head talks controversial Penn State-Indiana finish

Indianapolis -- It's not out of line to say that one call changed two seasons in 2020. When Indiana quarterback Micahel Penix Jr., dove for the pylon as Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker tried to push him out of bounds on a two-point conversion try in overtime during both team's season opener, it initially looked like he certainly crossed the goal line to upset the Nittany Lions. But, replay later cast doubt on that fact, especially to those wearing blue and white. Did the ball hit the out-of-bounds line before breaking the plane? Was the Hoosiers' signal-caller down before the goal line? The questions were screamed from atop Mt. Nittany, but ultimately, game referee Rod Snodgrass and the replay official decided that the call on the field would stand. Final score: Indiana 36, Penn State 35.

Did they make the right call? Penn State fans will undoubtedly say no, while those in crimson and cream say there is no doubt about it. So, at Big Ten Media Days here at Lucas Oil Stadium, we took fandom out of play and went right to the man in charge of the conference's officiating efforts, Bill Carollo. The former NFL referee became the Big Ten's coordinator of football officiating back in 2009, and he's admitted on occasion when the men and women who wear black and white stripes have made a mistake. On this particular play, however, he thinks they got the aftermath right based on what they did on the field.

Big Ten coordinator of football officials Bill Carollo at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. BWI photo

Here is Carollo's full answer: "So, you go back to the one play, Penn State-Indiana, when they think, well, that's a tough play. You couldn't [overturn] it. That was the right answer. If you look at that play again, the mechanics by the official sitting at the goal line, [the official] was in a perfect position, then looked at it, made the call, he's trying to look at, you know, did he step out of bounds, did the ball touch out of bounds, and if the ball did touch out of bounds, the heel of the ball, did the front of the ball break the plane? And you couldn't prove it.