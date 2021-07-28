Big Ten Network analysts talk Penn State outlook, Mike Yurcich expectations

"Fast forward several years, I saw on Twitter that he had gone to Oklahoma State," DiNardo said. "I called him, and I said, 'Mike, what's up? You told me you weren't going to go to big-time football. So we laughed about that."

Yurcich, now Penn State's new offensive coordinator, had distinguished himself from the other GAs in the group, and DiNardo took notice. He spoke to Yurcich about how well he was performing. In the same conversation, Yurcich told DiNardo that he didn't want a job in big-time football.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Gerry DiNardo recalled a conversation he struck up with one of his graduate assistants, Mike Yurcich , during his tenure as the head coach at Indiana in the early 2000s.

Now, Yurcich is considered one of the top offensive minds in college football, and the man charged with turning around a Penn State offense that often couldn't get out of its own way in 2020.

Yurcich's success — or lack thereof — in season one will likely come down to his relationship with quarterback Sean Clifford, who struggled mightily at points last season.

"I think their relationship has to be strong," DiNardo said. "I think the reason James [Franklin] hired him is because he wants to do what Mike wants to do. The connection between Mike Yurcich and [Clifford] will probably be a real critical point, and not only Sean, but how Mike addresses the offense, how he deals with all of that.

"I think he's one of the bright minds in college football. I think he's on a lot of people's shortlist to become a head coach."

Howard Griffith, a fullback in the NFL and at Illinois and a studio analyst for Big Ten Network, expressed some optimism that the Nittany Lions can take their 4-0 finish to last season and harness that momentum looking ahead to 2021.

"I think this is a team that had some struggles last year, but I think they ended the season really well," Griffith said. "Now, it's trying to build off that momentum and put some things together to take care of themselves. Hopefully, we're going to see this team really come out and be the type of team that we know that they can be."

Griffith speculated that the Nittany Lions may have dealt with some issues in the locker room last season, and feels that could have contributed to the 0-5 start.

In his conversations with Franklin in Indianapolis last week, Griffiths and Franklin discussed the importance of identifying the problems that you have and addressing them quickly, and feels that was a key to Penn State's late-season turnaround.

"I think sometimes as you're building a program to win championships, you're going to run into some obstacles," Griffith said. "The challenge is: How quickly can you change it and identify it and keep moving forward? I think Coach Franklin has been able to do that. This is a good football team."

Asked if he considered anyone in the conference capable of unseating Ohio State, Griffith said it will take quite a lot.

"I think to be able to do that, you have to be able to play a perfect game," he said.

"I think there's an opportunity there. There's no question. They have a young quarterback that is going to be inexperienced, so maybe they're not necessarily going to be firing on all cylinders early. But, it's going to be a tough team to beat. They are loaded up and down the roster."



