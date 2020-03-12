The Big Ten men's basketball tournament has been canceled, effective immediately, due to coronavirus concerns, according to a statement released by the conference.

The news was announced after Michigan and Rutgers were pulled off the floor before their game tipped off.

Penn State was slated to take on Indiana Thursday evening.

The full statement from the Big Ten can be read below.

"The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.

"The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.

