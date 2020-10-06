Penn State's Big Ten title defense could begin "as soon as" November 13, the Big Ten announced Tuesday.

Penn State will play four games against each of the conference's other six teams: Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Additionally, each Big Ten team will play four games against independent Arizona State.

The conference tournament, which had featured a best two-out-of-three format until the title game for the last three seasons, will return to a single elimination format.

Hockey will follow the same medical and testing protocols set forth by the football return to play announcement that came on September 16, which included daily antigen testing and enhanced cardiac screening.

“The 2020-21 hockey season builds on the rich traditions of Big Ten Hockey and brings new competitive opportunities to the Conference with the Arizona State University scheduling agreement,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “As our teams return to competition, we will continue to keep the health and safety of our student-athletes at the forefront of our decisions."