In order to bring back football in late October, the Big Ten has adopted a series of medical protocols advocated by the league’s Return to Competition Task Force, the most rigorous of which will involve daily COVID-19 testing. According to a statement released by the Big Ten on Wednesday morning, athletes, coaches, trainers and other on-field personnel will undergo daily point-of-contact testing beginning Sept. 30. The results of those tests must be completed and recorded before every practice or game. Athletes who test positive will be given a polymerase chain reaction test to confirm the initial result. Any athlete with a confirmed positive test will be required to sit out for at least 21 days. He will undergo a full cardiac evaluation and must be cleared by a cardiologist before he will be allowed to return to practice.

Penn State head coach James Franklin has said the Nittany Lions have been exceedingly strict in following Covid-19 protocols.