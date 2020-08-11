What changed? As Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren explained in an interview with BTN, the league simply wasn’t comfortable with the level of risk posed by playing football at any point in the coming months.

Less than a week ago, the Big Ten was sufficiently hopeful about the possibility of playing football this fall that it put out a 10-game schedule, with games set to begin the first weekend of September.

“I promise that all the decisions that we will make during my tenure here at the Big Ten will always put the mental and physical health and safety and wellness of our student-athletes at the center,” Warren said. “When you look at this decision, we just believed collectively that there’s too much uncertainly at this point in time in our country to encourage our student-athletes to participate in fall sports. I take this responsibility seriously and will do everything in my power to make sure we put our student-athletes in position to be empowered and elevated, but as people first, as students, and understand that they’re not professionals. These are amateur athletes, and they deserve an opportunity to participate in a healthy and safe manner.”

Warren said the league put out its schedule knowing that there was a chance it would never come to pass.

“We always have a plan,” Warren said. “We wanted to plan ahead, plan for a possible season. We made it very clear that the season may not actually come to fruition. We thought it was important to organize a schedule so that if we were fortunate enough to play fall sports, especially football, that we would have a schedule in place. … But I made it very clear also that this was a day-to-day situation. We began to gather information these last six days, especially from our medical experts; we have a task force in the Big Ten for emerging infectious diseases and we also have a sports medicine task force that’s comprised of doctors and trainers, people who I have the utmost medical respect for.

“I just said from day one that it was important – I’m not a physician – but it was going to be important on a day-to-day basis, that we listen, follow, understand and embrace the advice from our medical experts. That’s what we’re doing here. This is a holistic decision. There was too much uncertainly for us to feel comfortable going forward and having fall sports in the Big Ten. We just need to constantly do the right thing from a medical standpoint to make sure that our student-athletes have an environment that remains both healthy and safe.”

On Monday, Nebraska coach Scott Frost said that the Cornhuskers might explore other options for playing in the fall if the Big Ten were to cancel its season. The university maintained that stance on Tuesday, releasing a statement in which it said it would “continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the situation as it emerges. We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete.”

In his interview with BTN, Warren declined to say how the league would respond if Nebraska or any other Big Ten school were to pursue such options, noting that “today is not the appropriate day to [address] that.”

Warren said despite the medical and logistical hurdles that lie ahead, he’s hopeful that spring football will be possible.

“This is where the work continues,” he said. “We’ll continually gather information. We’ll rely on our medical experts internally in the Big Ten. We’ll have conversations with our coaches and athletic directors, our chancellors and presidents and others within our Big Ten family. We’ll seek to hopefully address the issues and opportunities and have many of the sports that we were planning to have this fall and play them in the spring, including football.

“We’ve been talking about various scenarios, so we’ll see what we can do from a spring standpoint. We’re postponing this season, but we’re looking to the future and will continue those discussions and allow the medical information that we have to guide our decisions and do what’s in the best interest of our student-athletes.”

