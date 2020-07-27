Keon Wylie hasn't been able to raise his profile much this offseason without a spring evaluation period but that hasn't stopped teams from extending scholarship offers. A few have already done a really good job recruiting him but there's a long way to go before the Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute Charter School edge prospect is able to really focus in on a short list.

"I'm up to 24 offers now," Wylie said. "I've been getting recruited well by Penn State, Oklahoma, Rutgers, and Maryland.

"Penn State is close to home so I wouldn't have to travel too far," he said. "It's just a few hours down the road. They have a good coaching staff. I'm getting closer with coach Deion Barnes. I know Shaka Toney came from Imhotep but I don't know him personally.

"I know Oklahoma had a really good linebacker last year in Kenneth Murray," said Wylie. "They're producing good talent up there and I know they could do some of the same things with me. I talk to a lot of the coaches over there.

"Coach Fran and coach Panagos are good people over at Rutgers," he said. "They check up on me and talk to my family. We're building a nice relationship.

"Maryland is doing well and I've been in touch with those coaches," Wylie said. "I don't know D.J. Moore but I know he's from Imhotep and he did well at Maryland.

"The only school I've been to was West Virginia but that wasn't really a visit," he said. "It was for a 7-on-7 tournament."