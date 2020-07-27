Big Ten & Big 12 schools have 2022 edge prospect Keon Wylie's attention
Keon Wylie hasn't been able to raise his profile much this offseason without a spring evaluation period but that hasn't stopped teams from extending scholarship offers. A few have already done a really good job recruiting him but there's a long way to go before the Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute Charter School edge prospect is able to really focus in on a short list.
"I'm up to 24 offers now," Wylie said. "I've been getting recruited well by Penn State, Oklahoma, Rutgers, and Maryland.
"Penn State is close to home so I wouldn't have to travel too far," he said. "It's just a few hours down the road. They have a good coaching staff. I'm getting closer with coach Deion Barnes. I know Shaka Toney came from Imhotep but I don't know him personally.
"I know Oklahoma had a really good linebacker last year in Kenneth Murray," said Wylie. "They're producing good talent up there and I know they could do some of the same things with me. I talk to a lot of the coaches over there.
"Coach Fran and coach Panagos are good people over at Rutgers," he said. "They check up on me and talk to my family. We're building a nice relationship.
"Maryland is doing well and I've been in touch with those coaches," Wylie said. "I don't know D.J. Moore but I know he's from Imhotep and he did well at Maryland.
"The only school I've been to was West Virginia but that wasn't really a visit," he said. "It was for a 7-on-7 tournament."
Wylie has plenty of physical gifts and should be a very good outside linebacker if he continues to develop his physical makeup along with standing out on film. He's very explosive, plenty physical, and flows to the ball well. Penn State, Rutgers, and Maryland should remain in the mix throughout his recruitment and Oklahoma is keeping tabs on him. The Sooners should remain in the conversation for a long time as well. Look for Wylie's recruitment to go on for a long time as he hopes to learn a whole lot more about the schools that have offered him when he's able to take visits.