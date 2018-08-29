Ticker
Big Ten Announces 2022-2025 Conference Schedules

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday its future conference schedules for football between the years 2022 and 2025.

While it was already known that the Nittany Lions would have to face some of the nation's best programs, conference officials did Penn State no favors. In 2022, the Lions will face Ohio State and Michigan on back-to-back weekends, beginning with a home game against Ohio State Oct. 1, followed by a trip to Ann Arbor, Oct. 8.

The schedule gets even more daunting in 2023. Following a home game against Indiana on Oct. 7, Penn State will travel to Michigan State, Oct. 14, then Ohio State the following weekend, Oct. 21. The Lions will then have two straight home games against Iowa, Oct. 28, and Michigan, Nov. 4.

In 2024, the gauntlet shifts to November. Following a bye week on Nov. 2, Penn State will host Ohio State, Nov. 9, followed by a trip to Michigan, Nov. 16. They'll then go to Bloomington, Ind., to face the Hoosiers, Nov. 23, before hosting Michigan State for Senior Day, Nov. 30.

It gets no easier in 2025, as the Nittany Lions will face Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State in the final three weeks of the season. It'll begin with a road trip to Columbus, Nov. 15, followed by the final home game of the season, Nov. 22, against Michigan. Penn State will then finish the season Nov. 29 at Michigan State.

In addition to the games announced today, PSU also has home-and-home series with three formidable non-conference opponents from 2020 to 2025. It'll begin with an away game to Blacksburg, Va., on in 2020 to face Virginia Tech. They'll then host Auburn in 2021 before traveling to Alabama in 2022. That's followed by a home game with West Virginia in 2023 before the Lions head to Morgantown, W.Va., in 2024. The Hokies will then make their way to State College in 2025 to finish its series.

Penn State's Whiteout against Ohio State in 2016.

Confirmed 2022-2025 Schedules

2022 PENN STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 - at Purdue

Sept. 17 - at Auburn

Oct. 1 - Ohio State

Oct. 8 - at Michigan

Oct. 15 - Illinois

Oct. 22 - BYE WEEK

Oct. 29 - Mich. St.

Nov. 5 - at Indiana

Nov. 12 - Maryland

Nov. 19 - Minnesota

Nov. 29 - at Rutgers

NOTE: Two non-conference game to be scheduled


2023 PENN STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 2 - West Virginia

Sept. 16 - at Illinois

Sept. 23 - at Northwestern

Oct. 7 - Indiana

Oct. 14 - at Mich. State

Oct. 21 - at Ohio State

Oct. 28 - Iowa

Nov. 4 - Michigan

Nov. 11 - BYE WEEK

Nov. 18 - Rutgers

Nov. 25 - at Maryland

NOTE: Two non-conference game to be scheduled


2024 PENN STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 - at West Virginia

Sept. 7 - Bowling Green

Sept. 14 - at Rutgers

Oct. 5 - Maryland

Oct. 12 - Illinois

Oct. 19 - at Wisconsin

Oct. 26 - Nebraska

Nov. 2 - BYE WEEK

Nov. 9 - Ohio State

Nov. 16 - at Michigan

Nov. 23 - at Indiana

Nov. 30 - Michigan State

NOTE: One non-conference game to be scheduled


2025 PENN STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 6 - Virginia Tech

Sept. 20 - Rutgers

Sept. 27 - at Illinois

Oct. 4 - Purdue

Oct. 18 - at Maryland

Oct. 25 - at Minnesota

Nov. 1 - Indiana

Nov. 8 - BYE WEEK

Nov. 15 - at Ohio State

Nov. 22 - Michigan

Nov. 29 - at Mich. State

NOTE: Two non-conference game to be scheduled

