The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday its future conference schedules for football between the years 2022 and 2025.

While it was already known that the Nittany Lions would have to face some of the nation's best programs, conference officials did Penn State no favors. In 2022, the Lions will face Ohio State and Michigan on back-to-back weekends, beginning with a home game against Ohio State Oct. 1, followed by a trip to Ann Arbor, Oct. 8.

The schedule gets even more daunting in 2023. Following a home game against Indiana on Oct. 7, Penn State will travel to Michigan State, Oct. 14, then Ohio State the following weekend, Oct. 21. The Lions will then have two straight home games against Iowa, Oct. 28, and Michigan, Nov. 4.

In 2024, the gauntlet shifts to November. Following a bye week on Nov. 2, Penn State will host Ohio State, Nov. 9, followed by a trip to Michigan, Nov. 16. They'll then go to Bloomington, Ind., to face the Hoosiers, Nov. 23, before hosting Michigan State for Senior Day, Nov. 30.

It gets no easier in 2025, as the Nittany Lions will face Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State in the final three weeks of the season. It'll begin with a road trip to Columbus, Nov. 15, followed by the final home game of the season, Nov. 22, against Michigan. Penn State will then finish the season Nov. 29 at Michigan State.

In addition to the games announced today, PSU also has home-and-home series with three formidable non-conference opponents from 2020 to 2025. It'll begin with an away game to Blacksburg, Va., on in 2020 to face Virginia Tech. They'll then host Auburn in 2021 before traveling to Alabama in 2022. That's followed by a home game with West Virginia in 2023 before the Lions head to Morgantown, W.Va., in 2024. The Hokies will then make their way to State College in 2025 to finish its series.