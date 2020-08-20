One of the more intriguing prospects in southern New Jersey's 2023 class, James Heard Jr. has already picked up a few big offers. The Voorhees (N.J.) Eastern edge prospect was planning on visiting a number of schools this year but the pandemic put a damper on those plans.

"Rutgers, Penn State, and Texas A&M are doing a good job recruiting me right now," Heard said. "They keep in contact a lot and check up on me a lot.

"I have good relationships with coach Francis Brown from Rutgers and coach Elijah Robinson from Texas A&M," he said. "When we talk it's almost like it's a brother-to-brother relationship. We can talk about anything.

"I went to Rutgers for a visit in March," said Heard. "That was the only one I could do this year. I want to see Penn State and Texas A&M. I might do virtual visits with them."