Big Ten and SEC schools coming after 2023 edge prospect James Heard Jr.
One of the more intriguing prospects in southern New Jersey's 2023 class, James Heard Jr. has already picked up a few big offers. The Voorhees (N.J.) Eastern edge prospect was planning on visiting a number of schools this year but the pandemic put a damper on those plans.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"Rutgers, Penn State, and Texas A&M are doing a good job recruiting me right now," Heard said. "They keep in contact a lot and check up on me a lot.
"I have good relationships with coach Francis Brown from Rutgers and coach Elijah Robinson from Texas A&M," he said. "When we talk it's almost like it's a brother-to-brother relationship. We can talk about anything.
"I went to Rutgers for a visit in March," said Heard. "That was the only one I could do this year. I want to see Penn State and Texas A&M. I might do virtual visits with them."
RIVALS' REACTION...
Rutgers and Penn State along with Texas A&M have done a good job building those early relationships. They'll need to continue their efforts to make sure they are top contenders for heard when his recruitment nears its end. All three of these schools have great connections in southern New Jersey and they will surely be leaning on them throughout Heard's recruitment.