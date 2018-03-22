Defensive back Maleik Faust 's recruitment started off with a bang, grabbing offers from South Carolina and Penn State . Now the Charlotte (N.C.) Harding University standout is scheduling visits and trying to get out on the road. In the video above, Faust talks about his interest in South Carolina and Penn State along with which schools he is hoping to visit.

NOTES…

-Faust likes the defense and the way they play at South Carolina. He watch the Kentucky game this year and he really liked what he saw. He liked that the DBs played man defense.

-At Penn State, coach Terry Smith has made a big impression on Faust and he’s seen some of their drills. He followed the team by watching the games on TV. Faust likes when the safeties roll down into the box and play physically.

-He wants to visit South Carolina and N.C. State along with North Carolina, Florida State, and Miami.

-Faust likes N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren. They’ve shown a lot of interest in him so far and he's visited the campus twice already. Wolfpack signee and former teammate Malik Dunlap is telling him a lot about N.C. State. Faust likes the stadium and the fans.