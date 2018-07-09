That mentality, that the Nittany Lions have collectively been battle-tested, have played the toughest opponents, and have played in the most challenging environments, has been a source of confidence for the group as the 2018 season approaches.

“It's a little different now. Everyone tries to go hard against us. It's a big game all the time for other teams when they play us and it's the same with us,” said Gonzalez. “It doesn't matter if it's Appalachian State or Alabama or Ohio State. It doesn't matter. Everyone is important to us. We take every game individually and they're just as important to us as we're important for them.”

Set to embark on his redshirt junior season at Penn State, the junior offensive lineman has played in a Rose Bowl, a Big Ten Championship Game, a Fiesta Bowl, and two seasons worth of heightened conference matchups. And in this revitalized era for the program, the stakes have evolved in each and every game this team plays.

Steven Gonzalez has been with the Nittany Lions for just three years, but even he can tell the difference.

Specific to Gonzalez and the Penn State offensive line, a group that quarterback Trace McSorley said he expects to be its best of any of his three years as a starter, returning experience is a big part of that equation.

Though veterans Brendan Mahon and Andrew Nelson are both gone after the 2017 season, 68 combined starts between them, ample experience still exists among the presumed starters and even their two-deep backups. Gonzalez, Ryan Bates, Connor McGovern, Chasz Wright and Will Fries all started games last season, combining for 82 starts among them. But further, redshirt sophomore Michal Menet played in 12 games last season, Alex Gellerstedt saw action in seven games, and Zach Simpson played in all 13 games a year ago.

Bringing so many players back that have not only played together but have also played together in some of the program’s biggest moments, is that much more valuable.

“I think a lot of guys last year that didn't play as much, like me, I had only played a couple of games before, that Rose Bowl season,” said Gonzalez. “So I think it was good for me to just get experience, especially in Big Ten games like Ohio State; that's a rough environment. So I felt like it was good for all of us just to experience that and bond together as a unit, and I feel like that's what we've done and I feel like we're a veteran unit now at this point.”

Similarly, losses of critical offensive contributors Saquon Barkley, DaeSean Hamilton and Mike Gesicki do not leave the Nittany Lions without reinforcements. In fact, asked to identify the strength of the offense from which he’ll soon assume an integral role, running back Miles Sanders didn’t hesitate to draw attention to the most important returning experience for the group.

“Quarterback. The quarterback and our offensive line. He played in all types of big games that we've been in,” said Sanders. “And our line is more experienced and protecting him better. Trace McSorley is a Heisman candidate too, so that's a plus for us.”

Like Gonzalez, Sanders also pointed out what it means for this team to have so many returning pieces who have played on some of the biggest stages in all of college football the past two seasons.

Win or lose, Gonzalez said, having been through those games is something the Nittany Lions are banking on paying off for them in the season ahead.

“I feel like just a lot of game experience, especially big-time games, going to Ohio State, going to Michigan State, the Fiesta Bowl, the Rose Bowl, the Big Ten Championship, a lot of those games that we've all been through, it definitely helps a lot because those were big-time games. Those were games that were very close," he said. "So I think that helps us as a unit.”