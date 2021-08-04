Better or worse? Setting expectations for Penn State's running backs
Blue White Illustrated's Nate Bauer, Dave Eckert and Greg Pickel are taking stock of the Nittany Lions as the start of the 2021 season quickly approaches.
What are their expectations for each of Penn State's position groups, particularly set against the performances that marked the Nittany Lions' 4-5 campaign in 2020?
No overthinking permitted here: This is an up or down vote across the board.
So, will the Nittany Lions be better or worse at running back this year from last? Find out their thoughts, below:
BETTER OR WORSE? Defensive Line
BETTER OR WORSE? Offensive Line
Greg Pickel: Better
Penn State's running backs room was productive in 2020, even if injuries meant that Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes were pushed into much bigger roles sooner than expected.
Now, they return with a year of action under their belt, and Noah Cain and Devyn Ford should both be healthy and ready to go from the start. Add in the veteran presence of transfer John Lovett, and what other conclusion can one come to?
After all, the biggest challenge position coach Ja'Juan Seider and the program's new offensive coordinator, Mike Yurcich, will have is deciding which one order their embarrassment of riches should be used in and how each player's strength fits a certain part of the game. That's a problem every school in the country would like to have, and the depth is almost unmatched nationally should injuries rear their ugly head again.
This will not only be a team strength but also one of the best position groups in the country before all is said and done.
David Eckert: Better
This is another position that doesn't require that much thought to me.
Penn State returns every major contributor from its backfield last season in Keyvone Lee, Caziah Holmes and Devyn Ford.
Holmes and Lee, both true freshman in 2020, will have benefitted considerably from experiencing their first real offseason and getting the chance to truly immerse themselves in the offense. Ford, too, is a player who is still progressing.
Add in the return of Noah Cain, who was injured on the very first drive of Penn State's season in 2020, and the addition of veteran back John Lovett from Baylor and there's simply no amount of twisted logic you can apply to pick Penn State's running backs to be worse this season.
Maybe there are too many cooks in the kitchen here — and not enough touches to go around — but that, to me, falls firmly in the 'good problem to have' category.
Nate Bauer: Better
Naturally, the return of Cain from injury, and a true offseason worth of work for sophomores Lee and Holmes, the addition of Holmes through the transfer portal, and a third season for Ford, with pressure attached, lead to an easy answer here.
But the one thing that gets lost in the conversation, beyond all of the pure talent at Penn State's disposal at the position from top to bottom, is the impact that improvement should have on the offense from a holistic standpoint.
Compared to a 2020 season in which Penn State lost its top two backs in a span of weeks, all before the campaign was truly under way, this year marks a return to experienced and competent pass protection. This year marks a return to a competitive environment in the room during the preseason and throughout the year that will, by design, produce dividends.
So yes, Penn State's running backs will undoubtedly be better with their five options that all would likely see serious opportunities at most schools across the country. But whether a premiere starter emerges from the group is irrelevant to the reality that the simple return of depth and experience will lead to a noticeable improvement in its performance on the whole.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook