Better or worse? Setting expectations for Penn State's running backs

Penn State redshirt sophomore running back Noah Cain will return after a year lost to injury. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

Greg Pickel: Better

Penn State's running backs room was productive in 2020, even if injuries meant that Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes were pushed into much bigger roles sooner than expected. Now, they return with a year of action under their belt, and Noah Cain and Devyn Ford should both be healthy and ready to go from the start. Add in the veteran presence of transfer John Lovett, and what other conclusion can one come to? After all, the biggest challenge position coach Ja'Juan Seider and the program's new offensive coordinator, Mike Yurcich, will have is deciding which one order their embarrassment of riches should be used in and how each player's strength fits a certain part of the game. That's a problem every school in the country would like to have, and the depth is almost unmatched nationally should injuries rear their ugly head again. This will not only be a team strength but also one of the best position groups in the country before all is said and done.

David Eckert: Better

This is another position that doesn't require that much thought to me. Penn State returns every major contributor from its backfield last season in Keyvone Lee, Caziah Holmes and Devyn Ford. Holmes and Lee, both true freshman in 2020, will have benefitted considerably from experiencing their first real offseason and getting the chance to truly immerse themselves in the offense. Ford, too, is a player who is still progressing. Add in the return of Noah Cain, who was injured on the very first drive of Penn State's season in 2020, and the addition of veteran back John Lovett from Baylor and there's simply no amount of twisted logic you can apply to pick Penn State's running backs to be worse this season. Maybe there are too many cooks in the kitchen here — and not enough touches to go around — but that, to me, falls firmly in the 'good problem to have' category.

Nate Bauer: Better