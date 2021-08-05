Better or worse? Setting expectations for Penn State's receivers

Blue White Illustrated's Nate Bauer, Dave Eckert and Greg Pickel are taking stock of the Nittany Lions as the start of the 2021 season quickly approaches. What are their expectations for each of Penn State's position groups, particularly set against the performances that marked the Nittany Lions' 4-5 campaign in 2020? No overthinking permitted here: This is an up or down vote across the board. So, will the Nittany Lions be better or worse at receiver this year from last? Find out their thoughts, below:

Parker Washington finished second in receptions for the Nittany Lions in 2020 with 36 for 489 yards. (Mark Selders/BWI)

Greg Pickel: Better

It's my opinion that Taylor Stubblefield is underrated as a recruiter and a member of the staff whose coaching ability maybe wasn't appreciated as much as it should have been throughout the 2020 season. That will change by the end of the year. Having Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington to lead the way helps tremendously, but Stubblefield finds himself with a bit of a void from a production and experience standpoint after that. Fortunately for the second-year assistant, he has a lot of talent to work with. However, the big question is this: Which members of the room will step up or break out? Is it Washington's classmate, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, or a veteran like Cam Sullivan-Brown or Daniel George? Perhaps Liam Clifford shines earlier than expected? The options are endless, and it's the right call to trust that Stubblefield will have a couple of them ready to take on a large chunk of the position's snaps after a full offseason of hands-on training.

David Eckert: Better

This is another position where I can't even really find a line of logic to follow in order to argue that things might end up worse in 2021 than they were in 2020. Maybe you think Jahan Dotson's breakout season was a flash in the pan, that he won't produce anywhere near that rate this season — but there's no real data to support that notion that I've seen. The bottom line is that Penn State is returning the most productive wideout from a yardage perspective in the Big Ten. It also returns two important true freshman contributors in Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who, one would presume, will have grown significantly over the course of their first full offseason. Something else that I think has been overlooked this summer as it relates to Penn State's wide receievers is the idea that they had time — and still have some more time — to develop chemistry with Sean Clifford. Clifford said this spring that the first time he threw to Washington before the 2020 season began was two weeks before the Indiana game, and Washington still managed to leave a strong impact on the Nittany Lions offense. With all that in mind, I'm confident in saying the only way is up for this group.

Nate Bauer: Better

Viewing everything ahead of the 2021 season through the lens of the shortfalls of 2020, it's tough to not pick better in just about every category for Penn State this offseason. But this is one that might be the closest call of the bunch, at least in my mind. No doubt, Jahan Dotson demonstrated himself to be a bona fide star last season, with Parker Washington joining him as a true freshman breakout. Assuming improvement for both - after all, Dotson wouldn't have returned if he didn't think steps could be taken to build on his 52 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns, not to mention Parker's second season - then the program is already ahead of where it began the 2020 season at the position. I'm just still not sure of what else is in store from the rest of the group, and I have very little doubt that Penn State needs someone, or a couple of guys, to step up if it's going to achieve its goals this year. Is a healthy Cam Sullivan-Brown ready for the breakout that was poised to happen last year? Where is Daniel George in his progression now as a redshirt junior? Is KeAndre Lambert-Smith ready to take the next steps? What about Jaden Dottin and Malick Meiga, redshirt freshman who have each generated some buzz during their time in the program? And that's to say nothing of the true freshmen in Liam Clifford and Harrison Wallace. Flatly, I don't have answers, and I suspect Penn State isn't quite sure itself. Still, given the struggles of the 2020 season, particularly in the passing game in errors committed not only by quarterback Sean Clifford but also by his receivers, and I think this is a unit that shapes up to be better than it was a year ago.

More from our better or worse series