Better or worse? Setting expectations for Penn State's quarterbacks

Blue White Illustrated's Nate Bauer, Dave Eckert, and Greg Pickel are taking stock of the Nittany Lions as the start of the 2021 season quickly approaches. What are their expectations for each of Penn State's position groups, particularly set against the performances that marked the Nittany Lions' 4-5 campaign in 2020? No overthinking permitted here: This is an up or down vote across the board. So, will the Nittany Lions be better or worse at quarterback this year from last? Find out their thoughts, below:

Parker Washington finished second in receptions for the Nittany Lions in 2020 with 36 for 489 yards. (Mark Selders/BWI)

Greg Pickel: Worse

Overall, Sean Clifford will be better, but after Will Levis and Micah Bowens both left the program this offseason, the room itself is in worse shape than it was before. Clifford is the leader of the Lions' quarterback room, and even if you disagree with the fact that there's no question that he should be, there are no other game-ready options. The fact that Ta'Quan Roberson nor Christian Veilleux have thrown a competitive pass in college is troubling enough, but the latter did not even get to have a senior season before coming to State College because of the pandmeic. It leaves Penn State with just three scholarship quarterbacks, down from the five they prefer, and no clear backup entering camp. However, I'm bullish on Clifford being better under Mike Yurcich, and think he will put some of last year's troubles, especially the turnovers, behind him in 2021 and perform better this fall. But, if he cannot, or if an injury pops up, there's no immediate answer for what happens next, and that's a scary proposition for a team that goes to Wisconsin, Ohio State, and Iowa this year while hosting Auburn, Indiana, and Michigan.

David Eckert: Better

To me, the answer to this question depends on how you frame it. If you're looking at the quarterback room wholesale, it is — almost unquestionably — worse. Penn State lost Will Levis and Micah Bowens to the transfer portal and did not find either a solid replacement. They now enter the season with only three scholarship quarterbacks, which James Franklin has explicitly said is two below his ideal total. Not only that, the two quarterback options Penn State has behind Sean Clifford — Christian Veilleux and Ta'Quan Roberson — are very inexperienced. This will look silly if he gets injured, but the reason I'm going with better on this one is because I think Clifford will be better. He's got the right mind behind him in new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, who has developed solid quarterbacks wherever he's gone. He's also got the benefit of a full offseason to develop a rapport with his wide receivers within the new scheme. And, frankly, I find it difficult to believe that he could be any worse than he was in 2020. For Clifford, and Penn State's passing game in general, the only way is up.



Nate Bauer: Better

This is, really, the question. And it’s really more specific than just about whether or not the quarterback position will have a better season than last. No, given the roster situation this Penn State football preseason, it’s about whether or not Sean Clifford is going to produce a better performance this year than he did a year ago. The Nittany Lions’ success this year is going to depend on it, not only from the standpoint of simply being improved on 4-5 but rather reaching the levels of achievement that the program is aiming to hit. Clifford’s summer, and maybe more important the improvements I think have taken place surrounding him, lead me very much to believe that his fifth year in the program is going to be his best. Mike Yurcich, Jahan Dotson, Rasheed Walker and Caedan Wallace, and Noah Cain are the types of personnel that can carry a significant part of the load for Penn State’s offense, leaving Clifford’s responsibility to simply be that of doing his job, particularly by avoiding mistakes.

