CLAY WEBB - RIVALS 3 STRIPE CAMP ATLANTA

A veteran of the Rivals Camps who earned his second invitation in as many years to the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge in June, Webb had to work to earn MVP honors at a talented Atlanta camp that featured several Rivals250 prospects. Just the second five-star rated center in Rivals.com history, Webb is not the biggest lineman at 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, but he maximizes his size and strength with fundamentals that are well ahead of the curve for a high school lineman. His quick feet and active hands allow him to stay engaged and frustrate defensive tackles.

The battle for Webb’s services is heating up, and he could join Amari Kight - whom he just edged for Atlanta Offensive Line MVP - at Alabama. But Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee and others have designs on adding the five-star to their class.

KARDELL THOMAS - RIVALS 3 STRIPE CAMP MOBILE

Kardell Thomas Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Mobile was a new stop for the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp, but we got the same old performance from Thomas, who is another return invitee to the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge. It has been almost two years since Thomas made his commitment to LSU, and the Baton Rouge native is still holding strong with the hometown school. His desire to compete and constantly test himself, though, has not waned at all, and he was back to physically bullying defensive linemen when the tour made its stop in Mobile.

Thomas is knocking on that five-star door at No. 28 in the Rivals100 going into the post-spring evaluation period, and he did nothing to dim his star with his performance in Mobile.

ANTHONY BRADFORD - RIVALS 3 STRIPE CAMP CHICAGO

Anthony Bradford Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Bradford came to the Chicago stop of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp just two weeks after making a commitment to LSU. He stayed near the back and watched the action early in the event, before stepping in and putting together one of the most dominating one-on-one performances of the entire tour.

The 6-foot-4, 350-pound tackle was able to dispose of bigger, strongside defensive ends and quicker rush ends with equal effectiveness, recording several pancakes and even tossing one end into the crowd gathered around the battle. The Tigers plan to pair him with Kardell Thomas on the right side of future offensive lines, which would make for an imposing wall for defenses to penetrate.

SALEEM WORMLEY - RIVALS 3 STRIPE CAMP NEW JERSEY

The only prospect on this list who was not in the Rivals250 coming into his camp, Wormley is nevertheless a four-star who was already highly-regarded, and heavily-recruited. Measuring in at 6-foot-3.5, Wormley is a little on the short side for an offensive tackle, but he compensates with an impressive 81-inch wingspan that allows him to reach even the tallest of defensive ends. The Delaware native rolled into the New Jersey stop of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp and dispatched the majority of his foes using that length along with a strong initial punch.

A decision on his college future is coming up on July 23 for Wormley, with Penn State, Notre Dame and Rutgers sitting in the best position.

JONAH TAUANU'U - RIVALS 3 STRIPE CAMP LOS ANGELES