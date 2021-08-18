Best case scenarios for the Penn State football depth chart: BWI Daily

In today's BWI Daily, host Thomas Frank Carr is joined by Nate Bauer for our biggest show yet, taking a long look at the Penn State Nittany Lions depth chart in this episode.

As camp battles are going on right now, T-Frank and Nate look at what the best case scenarios would look like for those battles and how key reserve pieces fit into that puzzle.

They discuss how the snaps would break down on the interior of the offensive line and how Nate and T-Frank see a different best-case scenario playing out among the wide variety of players vying for those interior positions.

Nate once again doubles down on the player that he thinks will win the starting running back reps, and while T-Frank agrees, they see the rest of the running back competition going in a very different way.

Finally, they examine who will start opposite of Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington at receiver.

Defensively they spend time discussing what can and should happen at defensive end and who will step up at that position. They also have a healthy discussion about where Jesse Luketa fits into a best case scenario and what position he even plays.

Next they take a longer look at the safeties and where they can best fit as a unit. Finally, they wrap up with what they think the best possible outcome will be at the defensive tackle spot opposite of PJ Mustipher.