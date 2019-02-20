The one-time two sport star has turned all his focus to the gridrion and he will have many options.

"The way I had been talking with coaches, I was not too surprised when the first offers came in," said Berrong. "I did not know when I would get offers, but coaches were showing interest in me. When I started getting them, I knew I had to work that much harder."

FLORIDA: "I talk to coach [Larry] Scott every week. He compared me to Trey Burton. I like the fact that coach Dan Mullen played tight end. Florida was on my original list of schools I wanted to pursue because my dad showed me what they did with their tight ends when coach Mullen was offensive coordinator."

GEORGIA: "When I visited Georgia for a Junior Day, it was my first time there as a recruit. I like how close it is to home and the facilities are awesome. Everything I got to see on the visit was awesome. I loved it. Coach Kirby Smart gave me the offer that day. I knew they were interested and I was hoping to get the offer, so when I did, I was excited. I really like coach Smart and coach [Todd] Hartley."

LSU: "It was a blessing to get that first offer from LSU. I haven't forgotten that they were the first and I still have a soft spot for them. I've stayed in contact with them the entire time and talked to Coach O (Ed Orgeron) a few times. I'm planning a visit down there this spring. My mom is really excited about going to see Baton Rouge. I am still watching their tight ends and how they use them this fall."

NOTRE DAME: "I talked to coach [Chip] Long, the tight ends coach/offensive coordinator Friday and that’s when they offered. Notre Dame is a very prestigious school and if you go to Notre Dame for four years, you are setting up your life for the next 40 years. They were one of my dream schools. I love the golden helmets, tradition, and the academics. I am working to set a visit up with them."

OHIO STATE: "Coach Kevin Wilson is the coach that offered me Tuesday. Ohio State has an amazing tradition. I love that they go to the College Football Playoffs nearly every year. With the staff changes, I'm interested to see what they do with their tight ends this fall because they have normally been a spread offense. It's just a great program and a huge school, second only to Texas in size."

PENN STATE: "My favorite player was Mike Gesiki as soon as I moved to tight end. I really liked him and I really like how he was used at Penn State. I have been talking to coach [Tyler] Bowen a lot and he is really cool. Penn State has always had good tight ends and I want to get up there for a visit."

TENNESSEE: "I grew up watching Tennessee and I have always liked their colors. I used to play with them on NCAA football. I visited Saturday and got the offer. The campus is really nice and the town is too. They offer my degree choice, Exercise Science, so I like that. Coach Neidermyer is a good guy and he showed me some things I didn't already know."

WISCONSIN: "I really like how they use the tight ends at Wisconsin. If they have a guy who can block, then they use him that way and if they have a guy who can catch, then they use him like that. I just like their history at tight end and I really like what they did with Troy Fumagalli. Talking to coach Paul Chryst was the highlight of the visit. I got to meet with him, most of the coaches and it was all nice."

MOVING FORWARD: "Any offer that comes will be really special to me. I am looking at everyone the same right now. I will be looking for a school that utilizes the tight end, the depth charts, the scheme teams use and academics. I am still a long way away from making a decision. I am just excited to get out, take more visits with my family, get to know coaches and it will be awesome to build these relationships with coaches."