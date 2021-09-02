Behind Enemy Lines: Wisconsin

As Week One matchups go, Penn State football's date with Wisconsin Saturday afternoon ranks as one of the most marquee for the Nittany Lion program. Reliably strong out of the Big Ten's West Division, the No. 12-ranked Badgers will look to bounce back from a COVID-amended 2020 campaign that featured program-wide pauses and, ultimately, a 4-3 record. Meanwhile, the No. 19-ranked Nittany Lions are determined to excise their own demons from the previous campaign, this year's opener serving as the perfect opportunity to relegate last season's 4-5 mark as ancient history. But what will the Nittany Lions be facing when they meet Wisconsin Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium? Blue White Illustrated editor Nate Bauer and Badger Blitz senior writer Jake Kocorowski got together this week to trade intel as the two programs settle in for their Saturday showdown. Kocorowski's responses are presented below while Bauer's can be found here:

Penn State football will face the Graham Mertz-led Badgers Saturday at Camp Randall. (Noon EST, FOX) (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

1) Were there any commonalities in the games Graham Mertz struggled last season against the ones he had the most success in? JK: I would say with Mertz's struggles, like any good quarterback, came with not being in rhythm at times. He also dealt with a lot last season. After the season-opener where he brought out the proverbial fireworks against Illinois, he came back down to Earth. He tested positive for COVID-19, and the team canceled games against Nebraska and Purdue due to COVID-19 numbers). He actually injured his throwing shoulder upon his return in a road win at Michigan -- something reporters didn't know about until a UWBadgers.com article this spring, but he didn't use that as an excuse when talking about it this spring -- and the offense itself saw injuries and missing players throughout the season. That latter part hindered chemistry in the group but also the skill level. Starting wide receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor missed a combined nine games (five and four, respectively) and others needed to step up that in my opinion could not replicate their abilities at that time, and starting center Kayden Lyles was lost for the season against Indiana. I also feel he was also a redshirt freshman starting his first season -- hiccups should have been expected, and they did happen, even for a former four-star signee. Against Illinois, and even towards the latter part of the Minnesota contest before he exited the game with a head injury in 2020, that rhythm played a huge role in being comfortable and delivering every type of ball you want a standout, Power Five quarterback to make (and for times last year, he did not look comfortable). I think he took strides in spring ball and fall camp and looked like the signal-caller many expected when he signed with Wisconsin. I predict bigger, more prosperous results in 2021.

2) From a broader perspective, what are your expectations for Wisconsin’s offense this year? JK: Better than last year, so long as health stays mostly intact. Davis and Pryor return this season for Wisconsin at wide receiver, but I think sophomore Chimere Dike could be a standout at that position as well and really put together good spring and fall camps. There could be three to four other wideouts that could work in. Tight end Jake Ferguson also comes back for his fifth year, and he should not only be an all-conference caliber player but could also be seen on a national level. The backfield will be a real x-factor for this offense in 2021. Simply put, it's hard to replace someone like Jonathan Taylor, and it was last season for the Badgers. UW listed Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi as the No. 1 tailback on the depth chart this week, with redshirt freshman and former four-star prospect Jalen Berger No. 2. Those two should form a solid tandem in the room that they really didn't have consistently in 2020. The offensive line fought through some injuries during fall camp, but the starting five I feel could be really good if they continue to gel. Not a lot of "national" names in that handful, but versatile right tackle Logan Bruss should be at the very least the next NFL-bound lineman from UW, and I like redshirt senior Tyler Beach at left tackle and redshirt freshman Jack Nelson at right guard. The latter has an attitude and mentality that will likely stand out on the field this season. Center Joe Tippmann is "a frickin mauler," according to Mertz, and his roommate claimed that crucial interior line spot from Kayden Lyles. Back to Mertz, Chryst resumed coaching quarterbacks with Jon Budmayr moving on for a promotion to offensive coordinator at Colorado State. Paul has developed that position well as an offensive coordinator and head coach. I really feel Mertz will take a huge progression forward in 2021.

Penn State receiver Parker Washington and the Nittany Lions' wideouts will see a steady dose of man coverage at Wisconsin. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

3) James Franklin specifically mentioned the Badgers’ man coverage defensively this week. What’s the strategy behind that and have any opponents been able to exploit that approach? JK: I, by all means, am not a defensive coordinator like Jim Leonhard so Xs and Os are not my expertise, per se. That being said, Wisconsin likes to put pressure on the quarterback, and they have recruited players that they can trust in the secondary to blanket the receivers when they do run that man-to-man coverage. For the most part, it's been successful when implemented. When playing that coverage, corners and safeties certainly can get beat if they don't play by their rules. Justin Fields ignited in the second half of the 2019 Big Ten Championship game in that comeback for the Buckeyes, but even Purdue with its gadget-like plays at times I feel have been able to fool the Badgers a couple of times since Leonhard took over. The storyline of the game, in my opinion, is if UW can contain Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington enough -- along with putting pressure on Sean Clifford -- who are under the guise of new coordinator Mike Yurcich.

4) The absolute strength of this Wisconsin team is going to be…? The biggest area of vulnerability? JK: The absolute strength of this team is the defense. Wisconsin boasts not just experience at every position group, but there is talent as well. Keeanu Benton and Matt Henningsen should make a significant impact on the line, while inside linebackers Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal should form one of the best duos in the conference, if not nation. On the edge, Nick Herbig and Noah Burks form a solid tandem, but I really like Herbig and redshirt sophomore Spencer Lytle in pass-rushing situations -- especially seen during fall camp. That outside linebacker room could be pretty deep in terms of game-ready players. I feel pressure could come from all three levels of UW's unit this season, something that was on display during open August practices. The secondary has experience as well with multi-year starters corners Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams, and safety Scott Nelson (safety Collin Wilder also started one game last season but was used in rotation with Nelson and Eric Burrell). The cornerback room really will be something to watch, as UW listed four players as second-team cornerbacks this week, and Leonhard knows his players' strengths and will work to either equalize mismatches or create advantages in the defensive backfield. Vulnerability-wise, I think the placekicker position could be something to watch. Jack Van Dyke and Collin Larsh battled in spring and fall camps, but UW listed the former as limited for an Aug. 13 practice due to a right leg injury, and we did not see him attempt field goals during another session open to reporters. Larsh claimed first-team placekicking duties on the depth chart this week, and he is the veteran of the group. Though he made 17 of 25 field goals the past two seasons, his longest is from 44 yards out, and he went 0-2 for any attempt over 40 yards in 2020. Van Dyke, before the injury, received first-up opportunities in the open practices I watched and has the stronger leg. It will be interesting to see how close this game gets, and if field goals will decide who gets that W to start the season.

5) For lack of a better word, what’s the vibe around this game at Wisconsin? From the program to fans to media, how is a home opener against Penn State, specifically after the seasons both of these programs had last year, being perceived? JK: I think there's a lot of excitement for Wisconsin going forward in 2021, as I'm sure it is at other programs in the Big Ten after the abbreviated, modified 2020 season. Fans will actually be back in the stands at Camp Randall Stadium, further re-enhancing the home-field advantage that really was missing a year prior. UW smartly promoted a "Stripe Out" for this weekend where rows are being asked to alternate wearing white and red in sections as they did against Michigan in 2019. It's also a huge test that no one in the program is taking lightly. Though coachspeak, the program takes the season one game at a time and is focused on its weekly opponent without looking ahead. Wisconsin takes on Penn State, Notre Dame, and Michigan all within the first four games of its schedule in 2021. Come out of that unscathed, and expectations will be even higher. The Badgers should be favorites in the Big Ten West to head to Indianapolis, and in my opinion, have better talent than the other teams in the division. Now, can they get over the hump of just being a participant in the conference championship game and find a way not just to a New Year's Six bowl -- something both Wisconsin and Penn State have accomplished recently -- but etch their name into the College Football Playoff?

Bonus) What’s your pick? JK: Gonna go home team here, but I feel it will be close. Penn State will likely be able to move the ball on Wisconsin at times with Dotson and Washington, but I also know Penn State gave up 28 sacks last year. Yes, new season, new line, but the Badgers' defense impressed me during fall camp with creating havoc in the backfield. Again, it's just practice, but with the experience returning, I feel this unit could take it up a notch and could make Clifford's day very stressful. Offensively, I feel Wisconsin will do just enough in running and throwing the ball for a win. Chryst has to get Mertz in a comfortable rhythm, and of course, to avoid turnovers. That being said, I feel the offensive weapons are deeper this year, and I feel the passing attack could be more dynamic. I'll say Wisconsin 27, Penn State 20 (previously thought 23-16 UW, but I'll give the offenses more points).