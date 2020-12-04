We caught up with Richard Schnyderite, publisher at The Knight Report, to learn more about the upstart Scarlet Knights' program as it builds under the direction of head coach Greg Schiano.

Coming off their first win of the 2020 season, the Nittany Lions will look to back it up with another when they travel to Piscataway, N.J., Saturday to face Rutgers.

1) For lack of a better characterization, what’s the mood for Rutgers football regarding this season and the direction Greg Schiano is pointing the program toward?

RS: Honestly, the program is buzzing right now and for good reason as coach Greg Schiano and crew has already accomplished quite a bit. Not only do they only have two Big Ten wins, but they’ve shown they can be a competitive football team once again week in and week out. The offense has also shown its first signs of life in more than five years, as they went from averaging a little over five points per game last year in Big Ten play, while this season they are averaging 30.8 per game.

On top of all that, at the moment, Schiano and staff have also done a good job recruiting in their first full recruiting cycle together. They have 22 verbal commitments, three of New Jersey’s top 10 in 2021, and a top 25 recruiting class at the moment. So overall, Schiano has the program moving in the right direction.





2) What did it mean for this group to bounce back from the nature of that Michigan loss with a win last weekend?

RS: It meant a lot to the team and showed that this program is as Schiano would saying “chopping” in the right direction.

The Michigan loss was a brutal one as the team had opportunities to beat them, but at the end of the day, the fanbase was still impressed by the team as you have to remember that same Michigan team beat Rutgers last season 52-0. For them to go into triple OT with one another just a year later is still an impressive feat.

Going back to the Purdue win, it was big for the players and coaches to prove that Rutgers is no longer the same pushover that they were under Ash and honestly it showed that this team will never give up.