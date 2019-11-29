Blue White Illustrated caught up with Richie Schnyderite from The Knight Report to learn more about Rutgers ahead of tomorrow's game in Beaver Stadium.

1) What’s your sense of how Rutgers is going to move forward from the mess it is currently in?

RS: Right now the favorite among fans, boosters, alumni, etc. is and always has been Greg Schiano.

Should he get the job, I could see a quicker turnaround than most expect. With the new transfer portal rules, rebuilding has become a heck of a lot easier. Guys can transfer closer to home now without the risk of sitting out or missing any game time.

I can tell you for a fact that most New Jersey recruits both committed and not are keeping a close eye on this situation to see what might happen. After speaking to some of them, I think you will see an immediate jump in recruiting and an influx of transfers this offseason.

So to put things lightly, if Schiano is hired, a lot will change for the better for Rutgers.





2) What is the biggest obstacle that has prevented the offense from generating consistency or success this season?

RS: Offensive line play.

The O-line lost arguably their two best offensive linemen last year when Tariq Cole graduated and Jonah Jackson transferred to Ohio State. After mixing and matching at the guard and tackle spots, Rutgers hasn’t been able to find a solid group of five players to gel together and give the quarterback some time to throw.





3) Are there any pieces on the defensive side of the ball that have stood out this season that could make a big impact on Saturday’s game?

RS: As of recently, the linebackers have been much better lately. The Rutgers defense is technically considered a 3-4 defense with a JACK linebacker lining up on the LOS most of the time like a speed rusher of sorts.

Recently the JACK has been able to get pressure forcing bad throws and giving the rest of the linebackers a chance to make plays at that second level. Watch out for redshirt freshman Deion Jennings who has only started getting more reps over the past three games or so, but has been productive when in the game







4) How has Nunzio Campanile held the program together as the interim head coach?

RS: For starters, he was the main recruiter for about 7/8 out of the 10 current verbal commits. A couple of schools tried to gauge interest on some of Rutgers commits, but most were solid and agreed that as long as Nunzio was there, they were still on board.

As for the team as a whole, he brought a new offensive identity to the Scarlet Knights changing up the offense quite a bit, adding some read options and different plays. He is also well respected by a majority of the team and it helped the guys stay together as a unit.





5) If you’re making a pick, what is it and how do you see this one playing out?

RS: Penn State wins.

If I had to guess I would say James Franklin is going to want to run this one up. It’s pretty well known that he is no fan of Rutgers, so I expect the Nittany Lions to win this one big, 40-7.