1) Just to get it out of the way from the jump, what do you make of the whole rival/not a rival angle that seems to be a yearly talking point for the media and, by extension, coaches Pat Narduzzi and James Franklin?

CP: I think both sides - Narduzzi and Franklin - are playing it just as they should and exactly as I would expect them to. I will say that, in my opinion, this is a huge game, and I think all parties involved realize that.

But it doesn't do James Franklin any good to play up that angle; he has presented Penn State as being better than Pitt or bigger than Pitt or unrivaled. So for him, it's best to downplay this game, to say it's the same as playing Akron.

Pat Narduzzi, on the other hand, has every reason to build this one up, because if he can make the game as big as possible and Pitt wins, then it truly does feel like Pitt won the Super Bowl. But I don't think there's anyway to deny it: both sides want to win this one pretty bad, and not just because it will make somebody 2-0.