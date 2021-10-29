Behind Enemy Lines: Ohio State

Penn State's mission is set. Coming off a 20-18 nine OT loss to Illinois last Saturday, following a 23-20 loss at No. 3 Iowa two weeks prior, the Nittany Lions have tumbled out of the hunt for Big Ten relevance into survival mode. Saturday night, that notion will be tested as stringently as exists in college football, the Nittany Lions set to travel to face No. 5 Ohio State in the Horseshoe for a primetime national showdown with the Buckeyes. What should the Nittany Lions expect in the matchup? We checked in with Colin Gay, managing editor at Scarlet and Gray Report, to learn more about the Buckeyes:

Penn State running back Devyn Ford finished as the Nittany Lions' leading rusher last season with eight carries for 36 yards. (AP Newsroom)

1. What has allowed this Ohio State offense to be so potent this season?

CG: It starts and ends with C.J. Stroud. While the redshirt freshman put up some impressive numbers through his first three games, there was something that was holding him back. Whether it was a shoulder injury suffered in fall camp that he was playing through ot just an adjustment to the offense, we're really not sure — it honestly could be a combination of the two. But after he returned from missing the Akron game, Stroud's been a different kind of quarterback. In the past three games, Stroud has shown his confidence to move in and around the pocket, anticipating routes and hitting receivers in stride even if he's being rushed. He's checking down when he needs to, not forcing anything in the passing game, but also letting receivers do work on short completions, like tight end Jeremy Ruckert and running back TreVeyon Henderson. But simply, he's allowing his receivers to go up and make plays, challenging opposing defenses in man coverage against Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Ohio State's not changing the game here. It's developing a pass-based offense, using the strengths of two first-round receivers on the outside, balancing that with a freshman running back that's averaging the most yards per carry of any back in the country. Really, it's just a combination of Stroud and head coach Ryan Day taking advantage of the riches the Buckeyes have at their disposal on offense.

2. Is there an offensive weakness that any of the Buckeyes' opponents have had some success managing?

CG: Since Stroud returned against Rutgers, the answer is really no. Against Rutgers, Maryland and Indiana, the redshirt freshman has completed 74 percent of his passes for 1,002 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Ohio State offense has shown balance, also using Henderson in the ground game, who has recorded seven touchdowns in the last three games on 38 touches. If there's anything that held Ohio State back early in the season it was the lack of balance. In the Buckeyes' 35-28 loss to Oregon, the offense averaged 4.1 yards per carry — low for an offense that comes into the Penn State game averaging a conference-leading 6.2 yards per touch. So Stroud was forced to do everything in the pass game, throwing a season-high 484 yards and three touchdowns, while adding an interception. The next week, Tulsa obliterated Stroud and the pass game for 185 yards on a 60 percent completion rate, while the run game, headlined by Henderson, recorded 323 yards rushing and three touchdowns. t's an abundance of riches and there's multiple ways for Ohio State to score. But when the Buckeyes have struggled this season as a team overall, it's been when opposing defenses take one aspect of the offense entirely away, whether it's the pass or the run.

3. If Ohio State has a blueprint for defensive success, what does it look like?

CG: To borrow some coach speak: 'It's about stopping the run.' But truly, all of Ohio State's success has started with pressure on the defensive front. Since the first two games against Minnesota and Oregon in which the Buckeyes allowed six rushing touchdowns and 5.4 yards per carry, opposing backs have not scored a rushing touchdown against Ohio State, recording 364 yards on 183 touches: just under two yards per rush. When opponents have not been able to run the ball against Ohio State, obviously they have had to rely on the pass game. But quarterbacks have had a tendency to force things against the Ohio State secondary, responding to the pressure on the line and throwing into tight windows, allowing players like freshman cornerback Denzel Burke or sophomore safety Ronnie Hickman to make a play on the ball. It's why the Buckeyes had a four-game streak of games in which it recorded an interception return for a touchdown, recording nine interceptions in four weeks.

4. More or less the same question posed about the offense. Are there any vulnerabilities to this Ohio State defense that either this week or in the future can be pointed at as a potential problem?

CG: There's two things here. The first is Ohio State's ability to defend the middle of the field. When Indiana beat Ohio State on its first drive for a seven-yard touchdown to TE Peyton Hendershot, all quarterback Jack Tuttle was looking for was a hole in Ohio State's zone, finding his tight end wide open after a botched play in the middle of the field by linebacker Cody Simon. There are holes there, something Oregon used to its advantage, as did Tulsa. It's a matter if the Buckeyes defensive front gives the Penn State offense time to find it. Also, and I think more importantly, is Ohio State's ability to tackle. Against Rutgers and Maryland combined, the Buckeyes missed 45 tackles as a defense. Coming out of the off week, in which Day said that "fundamentals" will be a focus, it was cleaned up dramatically, recording only six, tied with the Oregon game for least of the season. But for a defense that relies heavily on allowing short-yardage plays and rallying to the football when caught, this is something that, if it goes poorly, Penn State can take advantage of in a big way just with the athletes it has compared to Maryland, Rutgers and Indiana.

