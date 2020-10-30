Penn State wasn't expecting to open its 2020 season on a sour note, dropping a 36-35 overtime decision at Indiana last Saturday.

This weekend, the task gets no easier.

Welcoming No. 3-ranked Ohio State to Beaver Stadium Saturday night (7:30 p.m., ABC), the Nittany Lions will have to shake off the disappointment of the first game and, more important, put together their best performance if they plan to take down the Buckeyes.

"They handled it well. Sunday was a tough day and Saturday night was a tough night, but the guys have handled it well," Penn State head coach James Franklin said Thursday night on his weekly radio show. "We've had a really good week of preparation. Obviously, our guys are excited and motivated with Ohio State coming here. Obviously, this was supposed to be the White Out, but a little bit different environment, a different setting. But we've had a really good week of preparation and now we gotta go out play that way."

Will even the Nittany Lions good week of preparation translated to the field be enough?

We checked in with Kevin Noon, publisher at BuckeyeGrove.com, to learn more about what strengths Ohio State brings to the table, its potential vulnerabilities, and his perspective on how this one might play out:

