1. Just because the number is what it is, I feel like I have to start with the 19-point spread. Has there been anything comparable in your time covering Ohio State of the Buckeyes being that big of a favorite in a matchup of two top 10 teams?

KN: I can’t honestly say that lines really stick with me after we get more than a week or two out from a game. I love going and looking back at historical lines but find that I don’t seem to remember them.

19 (or whatever it goes down at) is a very big line, especially for two top-ten teams that are a combined 19-1 on the season. Ohio State was a smaller favorite four times this year, games against Cincinnati, at Indiana, at Nebraska and Wisconsin. Ohio State went on to win those games by 42, 41, 41 and 31, so obviously, the Buckeyes covered all of those games.

Cincinnati and Indiana have both turned into decent teams this season with the Bearcats ranked in the CFP top-25 and Indiana was on the cusp a couple of weeks ago before Penn State beat them to send them deeper down the list. Michigan State was a top-25 team at the time Ohio State played it as was Wisconsin (who is still ranked).

In trying to think back, I seem to remember Ohio State and Michigan State both being top-15 teams back in 2017 and the Spartans being ranked a spot ahead of the Buckeyes and Ohio State was a 17.5-point favorite, if memory serves.

Ohio State was a 14.5-point favorite as the No. 2 team in the nation, hosting No. 9 Michigan State in a torrential downpour complete with horizontal rain and wind and for some odd reason Urban Meyer did not remember he had Zeke Elliott on that roster and Ohio State lost outright 17-14 and derailed a promising season where the team had rattled off 10 straight wins to start that season.

Before that, we really would be getting into the Jim Tressel-era and the lines get even more blurry at that point. I really credit the line this week as an affirmation of how good Ohio State seems to be on both sides of the ball and maybe a belief that Penn State has shown a couple of cracks in the eyes of the oddsmakers and the bettors don’t seem to be balking all that much as the line has remained relatively steady, but we know the sharps won’t get in until the last second on this one.