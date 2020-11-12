BlueWhiteIllustrated - Behind Enemy Lines: Nebraska

Can the Nittany Lions get past Nebraska to earn their first win of the 2020 season? What should Penn State fans be on the lookout for?

1) What’s the situation at quarterback for Nebraska this weekend?

SC: The situation at quarterback in terms of a public announcement remains a mystery. Scott Frost has not said who is starting and I do not expect him to make any kind of formal statement before Saturday’s game.

With that said, I think they probably will end up starting redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey over junior Adrian Martinez. Early on Martinez got the benefit of the doubt, but he really struggled last week against a stingy Northwestern defense.

He was 9-of-23 with no pressure according to PFF. In his freshman year in 2018, he was a 71.2 percent passer when not under pressure. For whatever reason, things have not fully clicked for Martinez. He’s been a step slower at times running and not as decisive with his decision making. There have been moments where he shows the 2018 Martinez, but it’s not been consistent.

Some of it is talented related around him, as in 2018 he had an NFL running back and wide receiver to work with. He’s had to work with a lot of younger inexperienced players, and he hasn’t been able to bring them up a level. Even if McCaffrey does get the start on Saturday, I could easily see Martinez playing a role in this game. Both Martinez and McCaffrey are arguably Nebraska’s two best running threats by far.





2) Are the early run/pass discrepancies a result of efficiency on the ground or inability to move the ball through the air?

SC: Against Northwestern and Ohio State, Nebraska ran for over 200 yards on the ground. In most Big Ten games, that’s usually a winning formula. A lot of their strong rushing numbers have to do with the productivity they’ve gotten from their quarterbacks. On 34 designed quarterback run plays they’ve rushed for 361 yards, while their running backs have produced just 126 yards on 35 carries.

They have quite frankly run their QB probably too much through two games, but it’s been their most effective offense. It’s also been their bail out play on third down, as 18 of Nebraska 28 rushing first downs have come from QB runs and scrambles. Their running backs have also yet to produce a run longer than 15 yards, while McCaffrey has a 47-yard run and Martinez a 39-yard run.

As for their passing offense, it’s been a struggle at times. They are caught in a crossfire right now between playing veterans that know the plays, but can’t get open, or playing talented four-star freshmen that don’t know the offense but can still find ways to make plays. Last week we saw them start to work in freshmen Marcus Fleming, Zavier Betts, and Alante Brown. I think that will be the trend again this week as they know they are the future, and they just need to keep getting reps on Saturday. Fleming led them in receiving and he only played 40 plays in a 88 snap game.





3) Why have third downs been such a trouble spot on both sides of the ball through the first two games?

SC: When you look at Nebraska’s third-down struggles on offense, it’s really had to do with penalties and self-inflicted wounds. On the Huskers first three drives against Northwestern, they got four penalties. All five of their starting offensive linemen had a penalty a week ago.

These setbacks have been very hard to overcome. Nebraska’s offense has not had much success when they are off schedule, mainly because their downfield wide receivers have struggled to get open. Teams have also bottled up their best wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, as his touches are way down through two games.

As for defense, some of those third-down numbers are simply due to Justin Fields. He was absolutely lights out against Nebraska. Last week vs. Northwestern they were better, but in the second half, Peyton Ramsey made some key throws and had a good read on NU’s blitz packages. This defense still has been better than the last two years. They have averaged 20.5 pressures per game, where in the last two years they have averaged around 13 per game.





4) What are Nebraska’s priorities defensively, and what is their proficiency in achieving them?

SC: Nebraska’s priorities have been winning up front with physicality and being more active with their front seven. As I mentioned above, they have produced far more pressure from QB hurries, sacks, and knockdowns than they did a year ago. Ben Stille, Ty Robinson, and Casey Rogers have played really well on the defensive line.

Luke Reimer has played really well at inside linebacker, and he looks like the best linebacker Nebraska has had in a few years. In his first start vs. Northwestern, he was the most impactful defensive player on the field at times.

They have also changed their package up this year, and they sub out a defensive lineman on passing downs in they bring in two stand-up pass rushers off the edge. This has helped create more pressure. Against Ohio State, PFF graded them out with four sacks. I thought that was really telling how much they improved, as they weren’t getting that type of pressure on Fields a year ago, and that was with a defensive line that had three players currently on NFL rosters now. The problem was, a lot of those guys weren’t built to play in a 3-4, so the scheme was not as productive because they lacked the measurables up front to run it properly.





5) If you were drawing up a blueprint of how to consistently beat this Nebraska team, what would it look like?

SC: Starting with offense, I would probably overplay the run on early downs and force Nebraska to prove they can throw it. Then on passing situations, I would not blitz their quarterbacks and keep seven in coverage, on top of protecting the running lanes and not letting their quarterbacks beat you with their legs. The Huskers have really struggled to throw deep, because teams have completely taken that way, on top of that, their receivers are not getting any separation.

As far as defense, I would find ways to test Nebraska’s tackling in space. Trying to go straight at them with physicality probably will not work well, and most people have had their best success getting the ball out to their playmakers and forcing Nebraska to tackle in the open field.





Bonus) What’s your pick?

SC: This is such a hard game to call. Both Nebraska and Penn State have been impossible to read. With that said, I think Penn State probably comes into Lincoln and figures out a way to win. I think the game will go down to the last possession.

Penn State 31

Nebraska 30