1) Elephant in the room: Minnesota’s schedule to this point. What do you make of this team and how prepared it is for this game given the opponents it has faced thus far?

MJH: Minnesota’s schedule has certainly played a role in being undefeated; they have yet to play a top 40 or maybe even top 50 team nationally. The Gophers’ three non-conference opponents -- South Dakota State, Fresno State, and Georgia Southern -- all won at least ten games last season, but Fresno State and Georgia Southern have not proven to be as good this year as they were last season. Minnesota beat all three teams by a score or less and didn’t necessarily look like a top 25 team until a few weeks ago. I think the Gophers have improved considerably since the start of the season, and that’s reflected in the box scores of recent games.

Part of the issue early in the season was Minnesota not having a balanced offensive attack. Despite having a few experienced, talented backs and three All-B1G Honorable Mention lineman returning, the Gophers started the season consistently unable to get push up front and averaged just 2.6 yards/carry in the first three games. The right side of the line, in particular, struggled. The past five games the line has improved dramatically and won at the LOS in all five games, in my opinion.

The defense has also improved. After giving up 29.8 points/game in the first four games, the Gophers have given up just 10.3 points per game in the most recent four games. Similar to the offensive line, the defensive line I thought lost at the LOS in all three of the non-conference games but has improved significantly and in my opinion, won the battle at the LOS in every Big Ten game.





2) Time of possession has been a big talking point this week as Penn State has sized up this Minnesota team. Is that an identity shaped by a ball-control offense, the Gophers’ defense, or both?

MJH: A little bit of both. Minnesota is second among Power 5 teams in percentage of plays that are runs, so naturally, the offense eats up a lot of clock. Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca was actually asked about this on Wednesday and said he doesn’t go out of his way to try and eat the clock unless, of course, the game is out of hand and in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota’s a good third-down team, which I’m sure is part of the reason why they often win the time of possession battle. Because of Minnesota’s ground game, they often face third and shorts, and the Gophers are sixth nationally in third-down conversion percentage and 11th nationally in fourth-down conversion percentage.

The defense, similarly, is strong on third downs. Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi likes to use interesting blitz packages with four defensive ends on the field, and the secondary is experienced. Six defensive backs have considerable starting experience: corners Coney Durr, Ben St.-Juste, Kiondre Thomas, and Terell Smith, and safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Howden.





3) When Minnesota’s offense is playing its best football, what does that look like? Have there been any commonalities among the defenses that have been most exploited by the Gopher offense?

MJH: Minnesota in Big Ten play has had a balanced offensive attack. Three backs split carries and they’re all a little bit different. Rodney Smith is patient, quick, and slippery. Shannon Brooks is fast and has a “run you over” mentality. Mo Ibrahim, who was the primary back last season with Smith and Brooks both hurt, is small but a powerful and patient runner.

Minnesota looks to establish the run first and then beat defenses with play action. The Gophers run a lot of RPOs and have a lot of success throwing slants and posts over the middle of the field. Minnesota will also try to throw deep to their receivers in single coverage. I don’t think quarterback Tanner Morgan is an All-Big Ten quarterback but he’s been a great game manager and has a couple of future pros to throw to in Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman.

I don’t think there have been any common themes against defenses Minnesota’s beat. The Gophers have yet to play a better-than-average Big Ten defense.





4) What ingredients have most led to Minnesota’s turnover generation this season, particularly its 11 interceptions?

MJH: Bad quarterbacks, pressure, and a talented secondary. Several times this season, Minnesota’s faced either a second-string quarterback or the opponent’s starter got hurt or benched mid-game. I don’t think Minnesota’s an elite pass-rushing team, but they have a future pro in Carter Coughlin at defensive end and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi often calls funky blitzes with the right personnel on obvious passing downs. Minnesota’s secondary is talented experienced; several starters have been starting since 2016.





5) From a variety of viewpoints, be it the fans or players or coaches or the community at large, what has the build-up to this game been like? What are you expecting the atmosphere to be like at the stadium?

MJH: This is maybe the biggest game in TCF Bank Stadium history. With a win, Minnesota becomes more nationally-relevant this season, talk about the weak schedule subsides, and the Gophers would nearly clinch the Big Ten West.

The stadium is sold out, I believe for the first time this season.





Bonus) How do you see this one playing out and, if you’re making a pick, what’s it going to be?

MJH: I think this will be a close game that’s won in the fourth quarter. I have the Nittany Lions barely covering the spread: Penn State 31, Minnesota 24.