I think they're in regardless of if they win or lose (currently a No. 10 seed in most bracketology projections). But at the same time, who knows what happens in conference championship weekend and who's going to go out and steal a bid. A win would probably cement them as a nine or 10 seed, while more wins in the Big Ten Tournament could continuously move them up the seed line.

1) Do the Gophers need a win to ensure a Tournament invitation or is it already wrapped up?

2) What are the keys to limiting Jordan Murphy?



Length and box outs. Teams that can guard Jordan with a player who is 6'9-7'1" and long have had success slowing him down on the offensive end. As good of a player as Murphy is, he's only about 6'6" or 6'7" and does not like to take jumpers from the perimeter. He'll try to score inside regardless of who he's up against, but he has tended to have his biggest games against teams who struggle to box out, as he gets a lot of putbacks, and teams who don't have anyone significantly longer than him.





3) Eric Curry came off the bench for 11 points in 25 minutes the last time these two teams met. (And Minnesota only played seven for the game). How has or will his absence affect the Gophers?

It's just one less guy in the frontcourt who can provide depth and minutes if Murphy or Oturu gets in foul trouble. Curry has not been himself all season as he's been constantly battling through injuries. He had his best game of the season that night against Penn State. He has a solid mid-range jump shot and is a good finisher around the hoop. His defense against athletic forwards will be missed as well, Minnesota really doesn't have anyone to replace him.

The pressure mounts on Jordan Murphy with Curry out. The Gophers will need to get guys like Michael Hurt and Jarvis Omersa going off the bench if they have to be without Murphy because of foul trouble. If Penn State can get a couple quick fouls on Jordan early, it could be a long night trying to defend Lamar Stevens.





4) When Minnesota is playing its best basketball, what does it do well?

When Minnesota is playing its best basketball, junior wing Amir Coffey has to be playing at a high level. He's the type of talent who can carry his team to victory with the types of things he can do on both ends of the floor. He's had huge games this year in wins against Nebraska, Wisconsin and Purdue where he's scoring, rebounding and distributing at a high level. Coffey has had three straight games of at least 23 points, including a 32-point, eight rebound, three assist game against the Big Ten Champion Purdue Boilermakers.

When Coffey gets going, the rest of the team seems to feed off of him. When he's scoring the defense is forced to collapse on him and that creates open looks for guys like Gabe Kalscheur and Dupree McBrayer on the perimeter. Kalscheur is Minnesota's best three-point shooter as the freshman hits 41.5% of his shots from downtown.





5) To beat Minnesota, an opponent must do what?

They need to make their shots from the perimeter and force Coffey into taking tough, contested shots. Michigan held him to just 2/15 shooting from the field in a 69-60 win over Minnesota at the Barn last month. They threw multiple defenders at him and put length on him wherever he went.

In addition to doing these things to slow Coffey, an opponent must keep Murphy and Oturu off the boards. Overall, Minnesota is not a great jump-shooting team, and the best shot for the Gophers at times is a missed shot, because Murphy and Oturu are so good on the offensive glass. If a team can shoot well from the perimeter and keep these three in check, they will have a solid shot at winning.

