1) Mark Dantonio was such a mainstay at Michigan State that Penn State fans certainly understand the MO of the program under his direction. How does Mel Tucker’s approach compare?

PK: I think there are some similarities between Tucker and Dantonio in that they are both from the Nick Saban and Jim Tressel tree, and both of them are defensive coaches. Tucker was a graduate assistant under Dantonio on Saban’s staff at Michigan State in the late 1990s and he also worked under Dantonio as Ohio State’s defensive backs coach on Tressel’s staff.

Tucker puts a bigger public emphasis on recruiting than Dantonio did when he was the head coach. There were coaches on Dantonio-era staffs that didn’t carry weight as recruiters. That doesn’t fly on Tucker’s staff. And that to me seems like the biggest difference between this staff and the previous one.

As far as defense goes, Tucker’s values are pretty much in line with what Dantonio valued. So it’s gonna start with stopping the run. And the defense is gonna be built inside-out starting with stout defensive tackles.

Scheme-wise on defense there are some significant differences between this staff and the former. Defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton, who came from Kansas State, prefers a 4-2-5 defense, which puts a lot on the plate of the nickel back, which is a little bit of a hybrid. You won’t see much two-deep safeties being played on defense, so there is more of a potential for big plays downfield than there has been in the past.

As far as offense, Tucker wants run-pass balance and he wants physicality at the point of attack to be a calling card for his program. They’ve got a long way to go to get what they want on offense for a variety of reasons.



