So I don't think the pass defense is as bad as the numbers say, and I think that bears itself out because I think they're in the top ten in terms of interceptions, so it's a little bit misleading.

This year, the numbers are off (with the pass defense) but it's weird because the personnel is not bad. Usually when they give up a lot of yards through the air, it's because they're giving up a lot of deep balls. I think this year, the numbers are a little bit skewed because there have been a couple of coverage busts with new guys that haven't played before, due to injuries. But a lot of the yards are kind of hollow yards when they've been ahead. In the fourth quarter, teams are pretty much exclusively throwing to catch up.

Michigan State is gambling that if they take away the run, stop that, take away the deep ball, and make a team one-dimensional, then they've got a good shot at winning and I think the percentages over the years have been pretty good with that.

PK: Schematically, what Michigan State likes to do is they like to stop the run and then they like to take away the deep ball and make you one dimensional. So they gotta give up something, right? It allows opposing offenses to get stuff underneath. Basically stuff in the flat, tight ends, that type of thing.

BWI: Obviously, you see the discrepancy between the rush and the pass defense. Does it put extra pressure on the pass defense? How is that supposed to work?

Everything is built inside-out, it starts with the run, and you know how they play tight press coverage with the corners and sometimes they get the defensive backs involved in the run-stopping. But they do a pretty good job of going downhill and plugging all the holes on the line.

PK: I just think it's part of the scheme. I think that's what they do. Everything is built to stop the run and I think it opens up other things for opposing offenses. They stop the run with a basic 4-3, but it kind of opens up the middle of the field. But that's what Michigan State does. That's the philosophy.

BWI: Penn State fans are familiar with what Lewerke can do. As a refresher, how does he make that offense go?



PK: Well I think Lewerke is interesting because I think he can do everything that pro-style quarterbacks at Michigan State have had in the past, like Connor Cook, Kirk Cousins and Brian Hoyer before that. He can make all the NFL throws from the pocket when he has to.

I think what makes him interesting is the ability to scramble and his willingness to embrace kind of the running aspect of playing quarterback. I think past quarterbacks at Michigan State in that pro-style mold have been hesitant to run with the football. But he seems to enjoy doing that and I think what makes him kind of tough to stop sometimes is he throws pretty well on the run and he's also able to do some stuff with designed runs.

Michigan State quarterbacks in the past, there's been a couple of guys that have been able to run but not throw. There's been a lot of guys that have been able to throw, hesitant to run. But he's kind of what they look for, what they want to have in a quarterback in this offense. Whether he does that on Saturday remains to be seen because I think the big weakness on the team is the O-line. It's a mess.

BWI: Can you elaborate on that? I read a few guys have been missing or will be missing this weekend.

PK: Everybody has been missing. Basically, the O-line right now, it's been musical chairs all season long. There's one guy on the O-line that's played all five games to this point, and that's Jordan Reid the right tackle, and he's still kind of young. Everybody else has been kind of in and out. I think coming into the season, people expected Michigan State's O-line to be pretty good because they were losing Brian Allen to the NFL, but everybody else was coming back.

Early on in the season when guys were still healthy, the big issue was finding a quality center after Brian Allen left, and I think they made a miscalculation in who was going to start the season at center. They went with a veteran over Matt Allen, who is the younger brother of Brian Allen. But Matt Allen is the center now, he's been playing pretty well, he's still kind of made some mistakes, but everything else has been in flux because pretty much until this point in the season they've been without the guy they thought was going to start.

Left tackle, Cole Chewins, he's been hurt. He's played sparingly, but he was back a little bit more last week and I think he'll play more this week, but there's just been injuries at every other position. And that's been a big thing with Michigan State. They can't get the same lineup out there every week and I think it's really hurt the cohesion and I think it's really hurt the passing offense - mostly the rushing offense - but the passing offense as well because without the threat of a run there, I think there's been a lot of pressure on Brian Lewerke to do everything himself.

I think that's one of the reasons that if you look at some of his increased interception numbers this year, it's because the running game isn't there. That's my opinion.

BWI: What's the status of running back LJ Scott this weekend?

PK: I don't know if he's going to be back. They've been saying for the last few weeks that he's close, but to my knowledge I'm not sure if he's practiced or not.

Honestly, if the offensive line isn't figured out, it's not going to matter anyway with LJ Scott because he's not lightning in a phone booth. He's a guy that can make a cut, make people miss, but he needs to have decent blocking to be an effective tailback.

I think some of the young guys are pretty decent. Connor Heyward has a bright future, a sophomore who is more in the game for receiving purposes at tailback as a freshman last year. And then La'Darius Jefferson, who is a converted quarterback from Muskegon, Michigan. He's got a lot of ability. He's a big kid, 6-2, 235, and I think he's going to be really good but he's just learning the tailback position.

But regardless of who plays back there, I'm not sure if it's going to work out until they get their run blocking sorted out. It's the O-line, but it's also the tight ends and everybody else in the operation.

BWI: Can Michigan State win a high-scoring game or does it have to be in that 27-24 range?

PK: I think if you talk to the coaches on offense, they envisioned scoring 40 points every game. Something like that. They envisioned this to be back in 2014 when Connor Cook was a junior and they had a top 10 offense in terms of scoring and yardage and that type of stuff. That's what they envisioned this year to be, because with all the receivers they had back and all the offensive linemen, they thought and I thought as well that they'd have that run-pass balance that really makes it difficult to stop a pro-style offense.

Now, I think it's a misconception to think that Michigan State is a pro-style offense in the mold of a Wisconsin. They're pretty multiple. They do RPO stuff, a lot of bubbles and stuff like that. They'll do whatever they need to do to move the ball.

To this point in the season, Michigan State's offense has moved the ball well enough to score 40 points in some games, but they've had terrible mistakes at the worst possible times, whether it's interceptions, whether it's receivers dropping balls in the end zone. Michigan State will be without one of its better receivers in Cody White. The tight end hasn't really been involved in the passing game very much.

I think they thought they were going to score 40 points. I don't know if they can at this point. I think they'll be willing to play that type of game if they had to. They will adapt. But I don't know if it's possible with the personnel they have and with them being one-dimensional.

I think it's a misconception that people think they run the football all the time and they're just so stubborn to a fault. I don't think that's the case. I think they run the football and I think if anything, if you look really at the numbers and where they've struggled, it's when they haven't run the football and they refuse to run it and they exclusively get one-dimensional. That's where they've gotten into trouble because they've moved the ball and then all of a sudden, there will be a breakdown on the offensive line, Lewerke will get sacked, there will be some penalties and that type of thing and it kind of bogs down.

But if they have to win in a shootout, I think they'd be willing to play that game. I just don't know how sustainable that is given their personnel out there.