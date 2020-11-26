Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan
Can the Nittany Lions get their first win of the 2020 season at Michigan on Saturday?
At 2-3 on the season, coming off a triple-overtime 48-42 win at Rutgers last weekend, the Wolverines have also been through a quarterback change and are fighting to finish out a disappointing season with more success than its first half. Meanwhile, Penn State dropped to 0-5 following its 41-21 loss to Iowa last Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
Still seeking that first win of a wholly unsatisfying 2020 season, we checked in with Austin Fox of TheWolverine.com to learn more about Penn State's opponent (noon, ABC).
1) To what extent has Michigan’s football operation, and how Jim Harbaugh likes to run his program, been disrupted by COVID and all of its fallout?
AF: Very little, and significantly less than most programs around the nations. Michigan’s virus numbers have been low all along, and to our knowledge, no contributors have missed any game action because of it.
In fact, Michigan continued practicing in August when many other programs shut down and were thought to have an advantage as a result. To blame U-M’s struggles this season on the virus or any other off-the-field distractions is nothing but an excuse. The blame for this disaster falls solely on the players and the coaches and the poor all-around job they’ve done, specifically the latter.
