Can the Nittany Lions get their first win of the 2020 season at Michigan on Saturday?

At 2-3 on the season, coming off a triple-overtime 48-42 win at Rutgers last weekend, the Wolverines have also been through a quarterback change and are fighting to finish out a disappointing season with more success than its first half. Meanwhile, Penn State dropped to 0-5 following its 41-21 loss to Iowa last Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

Still seeking that first win of a wholly unsatisfying 2020 season, we checked in with Austin Fox of TheWolverine.com to learn more about Penn State's opponent (noon, ABC).