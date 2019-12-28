We caught up with Isaac Simpson of TigerSportsReport.com this week to learn more about Penn State's Cotton Bowl opponent, the Memphis Tigers.

1) What impact do you expect to come from the coaching staff changes?

IS: Normally you would expect it to have a huge impact and obviously, it will have some. In this particular situation, I don’t think it will have a major impact. Hiring a guy who was on staff under Norvell the entire time and was a direct component in the culture created goes a long way.

Ryan Silverfield had a lot of fans in that locker room and I think the guys are prepared to run through a brick wall for him. It’ll be a transition though as they go into tomorrow’s game with new play-callers on both sides of the football. That’s where I think the impact could be felt.





2) What’s the totality of personnel changes expected due to injury/suspension in this game?

IS: Memphis will go into this game without senior tight end Joey Magnifico who started as a walk-on and will leave the program as one of the most beloved Tigers and best at the position in program history. He has been a tremendous safety valve for QB Brady White and will certainly be miss in the passing game.

They will also be without senior starting RT Scottie Dill who was dismissed from the team last week for an undisclosed issue. He will certainly be missed going up against one of the best defensive units in the country in Penn State.





3) When the Memphis offense is rolling, what does it look like?

IS: When the Memphis offense is rolling they use their tremendous ground attack with Kenneth Gainwell & Patrick Taylor to open up their passing game. Quarterback Brady White doesn’t have the biggest arm but will take his shots when the opposing defense is off balance. When they really get going they can be hard to stop.





4) What is the strength of this Memphis defense and, for the teams that were able to crack the 30s and 40s (even in losses) what were the commonalities to their successes?

IS: I would say the biggest strength of the Memphis defense is against the pass. They aren’t world beaters or anything but they have been bend but don’t break in that aspect. They have been good at limiting the big plays. In the games where they gave up larger point totals, it was usually a direct effect of them giving up those large chunk plays.





5) How have Memphis’ special teams unit changed, if at all, since Joe Lorig’s departure?

IS: Memphis has been extremely aggressive on special teams as they are just in general, but they’ve really been dynamic in the return game with guys like Antonio Gibson & Chris Claybrooks being a threat to break one at any time. Kicker Riley Patterson has a tremendous season this year and punter Adam Williams was absolutely fantastic at flipping field position for the Tigers.





Bonus) What’s your pick?

IS: I think it’s going to be a fantastic game that goes back and forth throughout. I’m going to go 31-30 Memphis.