1) What are the injuries this team has sustained so far this season and what impact have they had?

As far as injuries go, Maryland has been fairly lucky to not have too many coming into the season or through three games. The biggest name injury came during fall camp when top returning wideout Jeshaun Jones was lost for the season with a torn ACL. Big things were expected of Jones, who burst onto the scene during last year's season opener versus Texas when he threw, caught and rushed for a touchdown. Luckily, wide receiver was a position coming into the season where the Terps have solid depth, despite much of it being unproven. The Terps also lost linebacker Durell Nchami for the season during fall camp. The sophomore was likely not going to start before getting hurt, with grad transfers Shaq Smith and Keandre Jones locking down the outside LB spots, but he was going to be a heavy part of the defensive rotation and is a very capable pass rusher who could have really helped keep guys fresh. Finally, running back Jake Funk was the most recent player to be lost for the season due to an ACL, reinjuring the same knee he had surgery on less than a year ago. While Funk might not be missed at running back, a position where the Terps are loaded, he undoubtedly will be missed on special teams, where he has been a major contributor both on kickoffs and kickoff coverage.

2) If Maryland is going to play its best game offensively on Friday night, what would that look like? Are there any particular weaknesses or challenges that would need to be improved upon or strengths that absolutely must shine?

Really, all you have to do is watch the tape of Maryland's first two games to see what the Terps' best game offensively looks like as Maryland moved the ball at will versus Howard and Syracuse and were nearly flawless in the red zone. First-year offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery called nearly perfect games, getting the ball out early to receivers while also mixing in enough of the run game. Josh Jackson also did a great job of progressing through his reads, standing strong in the pocket and taking an occasional hit after releasing the ball. While running back is probably the Terps' strongest position, Maryland is likely going to need to move the ball some through the air in order to keep the Penn State defense honest Friday night. The Terps will also need to get significantly better play out of their tackles and the offensive line as a whole, as they really struggled versus Temple.

3) How much pressure on opponents’ backfields has Maryland been able to create defensively so far this season?

Maryland has done a complete 180 in defensive philosophy versus the previous staff. Last season, Maryland applied little pressure and played mostly read-and-react defense. This season, the Terps bring pressure early and often, whether off the edge or with blitzes and stunts. Outside linebacker Keandre Jones has been the biggest beneficiary having already recorded 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble through three games. The former Ohio State Buckeye and Rivals five-star has really come into his own. Safety Jordan Mosely is another who's really benefited from the aggressive, attacking defense, with a sack, forced fumble and interception so far this season. As a team, the Terps are currently top 10 nationally in sacks per game.

4) Similar to the question about the offense, what does a well-executed game look like for Maryland’s defense?

A well-executed game plan defensively will consist of lots of pressure on the quarterback and forcing multiple turnovers. The key for Maryland playing a perfectly executed defensive game is likely the play of the corners. With all of the pressure up front, the corners have been asked to cover opposing wideouts one-on-one and have lost quite a few 50/50 battles for the ball (or been called for pass interference) this season. During the bye week, head coach Mike Locksley has talked about working with the corners on simply turning around as the ball is in the air and becoming a receiver on the ball themselves, instead of trying to simply prevent the other team's wideout from making the catch. If Maryland's DBs can breakup a few more big passes on Friday it will really help the front seven out with their attacking style.

5) After the hot start and big win against Syracuse, what impact, if any, has there been on the persona of the team after the loss at Temple and some of the injuries sustained? Did the bye week help provide a reset?

While you likely won't hear any player admit it, the bye week coming after the first loss of the season on the road and ahead of a home game with Penn State is probably the best timing the Terps could have hoped for. While the extra week of rest obviously helps heal some guys up who have been nicked early on, the biggest benefit has probably been mentally. The Terps return home this week where they dominated the first two weeks, getting out to fast starts and outscoring their opponents 142-20. This game is also officially a sellout, something Maryland has struggled to do in recent years. Enough students requested tickets that they installed extra bleachers in the student section for this game. An extra week to get back to what was working early on, get reset both physically and mentally and the fact they get Penn State at night, with school cancelled, in front of a sell out crowd should have the players focused and ready to play come kickoff.

Bonus) How do you see this one playing out?

I think the Terps bounce back this week and give Penn State all they can handle in their first road game of the season. If Maryland can get out to another fast start, with a sellout crowd behind them, they have a chance to build some real momentum. The defense forces a few turnovers, Maryland's running backs are able to put together some big runs and Josh Jackson gets back on track through the air. Oh, and Ralph Friedgen will be honored during the game. Don't expect a handshake between Franklin and The Fridge.

Maryland: 31

PSU: 24